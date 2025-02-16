Man United forward Amad Diallo likely to miss the rest of season with ankle injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has sustained an ankle injury that is likely to rule him…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has sustained an ankle injury that is likely to rule him out for the rest of the season.

Diallo was hurt in training this week and his absence adds to a growing injury crisis for United.

“Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season,” he posted on X. “Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury.

“I will come back stronger than ever!!”

Asked on Sunday whether Diallo would miss the rest of the season, coach Ruben Amorim said, “I think so, yes.”

“It’s a really hard season and we have to deal with that and we are doing that,” he said.

Diallo has been one of United’s best players in a troubled season for the 20-time Premier League champion. He has scored nine goals including a late winner against Manchester City in December and an equalizer in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in January.

His injury leaves Amorim short of attacking options after Marcus Rashford and Antony were loaned out in the January transfer window.

Lisandro Martinez sustained cruciate ligament damage earlier this month and on Sunday, United was without Leny Yoro, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer through injury or illness.

It meant Amorim had to name eight teenagers who have never played a senior game for the club as substitutes.

“It is what it is, but we have the kids, they have the opportunity to be on the bench and they are ready to play,” he said.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.