Man United defender Martinez in tears as he is carried off on stretcher with ‘serious’ knee injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez was in tears as he was carried off on a stretcher with what manager Ruben Amorim called a “serious” left knee injury during the team’s Premier League loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Argentina international sustained the injury as he stretched to make a challenge on Palace forward Ismaila Sarr in the 76th minute. He writhed in pain and was given a lengthy period of treatment as teammates watched on with concern.

The 27-year-old Martinez left the field at Old Trafford to applause from fans.

United lost the game 2-0.

“We are going to see in the next days but I think it is a serious situation,” Amorim said. “He is not only a great player but a strong character in the dressing room. He felt it and when you are a player, you know when it is something serious.

“We are here to help him in this difficult moment like he has helped us.”

Martinez had an injury-hit campaign last season, including time out with knee ligament damage and a foot problem.

