Man City files new legal challenge against Premier League over financial rules

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City has registered another legal challenge against the Premier League over rules about “associated party transactions.”

The British Press Association reported Friday that City is contesting amendments made to the APT rules voted by Premier League clubs last November. Those changes were forced on the league by an earlier legal challenge by the defending champion.

APT rules are designed to ensure fair market value is applied to commercial deals with organizations closely aligned to club owners. The rules are intended to prevent deals such as sponsorships from being artificially inflated, which could undermine the league’s financial rules.

The league introduced the rules in December 2021 after Newcastle was bought by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The new filing means there are now three legal cases between City and the league.

City faces more than 100 charges of alleged financial breaches from the league.

