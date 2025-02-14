Live Radio
Man City defender Manuel Akanji out for 8-10 weeks after needing surgery on muscle injury

The Associated Press

February 14, 2025, 7:56 AM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji could be out for up to 10 weeks after needing an operation on a muscle injury, manager Pep Guardiola said Friday.

Akanji sustained the injury in the first half of the 3-2 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League playoffs on Tuesday.

Guardiola said Akanji will have surgery on Saturday and will miss eight to 10 weeks.

