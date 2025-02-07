Malik Beasley scores career-high 36 points in the Pistons’ 125-112 victory over the 76ers

DETROIT (AP) — Malik Beasley scored a career-high 36 points and Detroit Pistons built a 34-point lead and beat the…

DETROIT (AP) — Malik Beasley scored a career-high 36 points and Detroit Pistons built a 34-point lead and beat the Philadelphia 76ers 125-112 on Friday night.

Tobias Harris added 22 points and nine rebounds for the Pistons, who led 78-49 at halftime. Ausar Thompson had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Jalen Duren finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists despite battling foul trouble.

Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 27 points and seven assists. His streak of 16 games with at least 28 points was snapped. Joel Embiid, playing for just the second time since Jan. 4, scored 20 of his 23 points in the second half.

After the 76ers cut the deficit to 11 points with under five minutes left, Beasley hit two 3-pointers to help Detroit hold on. His previous career high was 35 against Houston on Feb. 1, 2019.

Takeaways

76ers: Embiid, Maxey and Paul George played together for just the 11th time this season. Philadelphia is 7-4 in those games.

Pistons: All-Star guard Cade Cunningham sat out because of a sprained right ankle.

Key moment

Marcus Sasser threw in an off-balance 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer to give the Pistons a 15-point advantage.

Key stat

Detroit had season bests for points in a quarter with 42 in the first and halftime with 78.

Up next

Both teams are in action Sunday. The 76ers are at Milwaukee, and the Pistons host Charlotte.

