Magic’s Jalen Suggs out indefinitely with left knee injury

The Associated Press

February 28, 2025, 8:32 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs has a left knee injury that will sideline him indefinitely, the latest ailment to stall what had been the Orlando guard’s promising season.

The Magic said Friday that Suggs had a trochlea injury that was discovered after he was experiencing discomfort while trying to return from a bruised left quadriceps that has sidelined him the last month.

Suggs is averaging 16.2 points this season but has been limited to 35 games. The No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft missed 10 games in January with a low back strain and then missed the last 14 with the quadriceps injury.

The Magic said a treatment plan is being developed and a full recovery is expected.

