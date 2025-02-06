Magic rout Sacramento 130-111 to spoil Zach LaVine’s Kings debut

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Franz Wagner had 31 points, Paolo Banchero added 23 and the Orlando Magic beat Sacramento 130-111…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Franz Wagner had 31 points, Paolo Banchero added 23 and the Orlando Magic beat Sacramento 130-111 on Wednesday night to spoil Zach LaVine’s Kings debut and end a four-game losing streak.

LaVine had 13 points. He went from Chicago to Sacramento on Sunday in a three-team trade that sent De’Aaron Fox from the Kings to San Antonio.

Anthony Black added 15 points for the Magic, and Goga Bitadze and Cole Anthony had 14 each. Orlando also ended a seven-game road losing streak.

Domantas Sabonis had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Sacramento, and DeMar DeRozan added 19 points. The Kings had won seven in a row at home.

The Magic outscored the Kings 42-23 in the third quarter and led by 30 points in the fourth.

Takeaways

Kings: Sabonis had 16 points and 10 rebounds in the first half.

Magic: Had 104 points through three quarters.

Key moments

The Magic went on an 18-4 run, capped by Bitadze ‘s alley-oop dunk to open up the third quarter, for an 80-64 lead.

Key stats

The Magic made 50 of 88 shots from the field (56.8%), 16 of 31 beyond the arc (51.6.%), and 14 of 15 from the foul line (93.3%).

Up next

Both teams are back in action Thursday night. The Magic are at Denver, and the Kings are at Portland.

