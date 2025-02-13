Liverpool chaos, Arsenal crisis and Man City dilemma as Premier League title race heats up

The Premier League title is Liverpool’s to lose while a healthy seven points clear at the top. Yet the chaotic…

Yet the chaotic scenes at the end of the Merseyside derby on Wednesday were a reminder that, with 14 rounds to go, there was plenty of time for more twists.

Everton’s stoppage-time equalizer for 2-2 denied Liverpool the chance to open up a nine-point lead over second-placed Arsenal.

The angry, on-field melee that followed was fueled by typical derby intensity in the last-ever derby at Everton’s Goodison Park — but also frustration from Liverpool at having blown a victory so late. Even coach Arne Slot was shown a red card, for using abusive language.

“To concede an equalizer that late is always disappointing,” Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said. “We saw the celebrations they had in the end so we know how much it meant for them, but the fact is it was disappointing for us.”

The fact that Liverpool still managed to extend its lead on the table appeared to be lost in the hot-blooded finish.

And with Arsenal gripped by an injury crisis in attack and Manchester City’s title defense having unraveled before the turn of the year, Liverpool remains the strong favorite to be crowned English champion for a record-equalling 20th time.

Leading the way

The draw with Everton used up Liverpool’s game in hand on its rivals dating to when the original match was postponed in December.

While there was frustration at letting two points slip, Slot’s team still has a big lead.

Liverpool led by only two points this time last year, before finishing nine points behind eventual champion Manchester City.

Arsenal led by two points with a game in hand at this stage in 2023, and eventually lost to City by five points.

Next up for Liverpool is Wolverhampton at home on Sunday before a tricky run of games away to Aston Villa and City before hosting Newcastle.

Arsenal crisis

Arsenal’s hopes of chasing down Liverpool’s lead were dealt a blow when Kai Havertz was injured during a warm weather training trip to Dubai this week.

Arsenal has not confirmed the extent of the injury, but reports in the British media speculated he could be out for the rest of the season after tearing his hamstring.

After failing to bring in a striker during the January window, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was already short of options up front with Gabriel Jesus out for the season and Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli also sidelined.

Arsenal travels to relegation-fighting Leicester on Saturday.

Unwanted distraction

Ahead of the Champions League playoff second leg against Real Madrid next week, City faces Newcastle in a game that could be significant in the race to secure a place in the top four.

Fifth-placed City is above Newcastle only on goals scored, with the teams having near identical records in the league and equal goal difference.

City’s lineup could be affected by next Wednesday’s game at the Bernabeu after losing the first leg 3-2. Failure to overturn that scoreline would see the 2023 Champions League winner eliminated before the round of 16 for the first time since 2012.

In ideal circumstances, Pep Guardiola would likely prefer to rest key players ahead of such an important game. But given his team’s domestic struggles, he cannot take any risks against Newcastle.

