List of pairings in the round of 16 draw in the UEFA Conference League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Friday for the round of 16 in the UEFA Conference League:

First leg

Mar. 6

Real Betis (Spain) vs. Vitoria Guimaraes (Portugal)

Copenhagen (Denmark) vs. Chelsea (England)

Jagiellonia Bialystok (Poland) vs. Cercle Brugge (Belgium)

Molde (Norway) vs. Legia Warsaw (Poland)

Celje (Slovenia) vs. Lugano (Switzerland)

Pafos (Cyprus) vs. Djurgarden (Sweden)

Panathinaikos (Greece) vs. Fiorentina (Italy)

Borac Banja Luka (Bosnia-Herzegovina) vs. Rapid Vienna (Austria)

Second leg

Mar. 13

Vitoria Guimaraes (Portugal) vs. Real Betis (Spain)

Chelsea (England) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark)

Cercle Brugge (Belgium) vs. Jagiellonia Bialystok (Poland)

Legia Warsaw (Poland) vs. Molde (Norway)

Lugano (Switzerland) vs. Celje (Slovenia)

Djurgarden (Sweden) vs. Pafos (Cyprus)

Fiorentina (Italy) vs. Panathinaikos (Greece)

Rapid Vienna (Austria) vs. Borac Banja Luka (Bosnia-Herzegovina)

