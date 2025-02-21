Live Radio
Home » Sports » List of pairings in…

List of pairings in the round of 16 draw in the UEFA Conference League

The Associated Press

February 21, 2025, 8:37 AM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Friday for the round of 16 in the UEFA Conference League:

First leg

Mar. 6

Real Betis (Spain) vs. Vitoria Guimaraes (Portugal)

Copenhagen (Denmark) vs. Chelsea (England)

Jagiellonia Bialystok (Poland) vs. Cercle Brugge (Belgium)

Molde (Norway) vs. Legia Warsaw (Poland)

Celje (Slovenia) vs. Lugano (Switzerland)

Pafos (Cyprus) vs. Djurgarden (Sweden)

Panathinaikos (Greece) vs. Fiorentina (Italy)

Borac Banja Luka (Bosnia-Herzegovina) vs. Rapid Vienna (Austria)

Second leg

Mar. 13

Vitoria Guimaraes (Portugal) vs. Real Betis (Spain)

Chelsea (England) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark)

Cercle Brugge (Belgium) vs. Jagiellonia Bialystok (Poland)

Legia Warsaw (Poland) vs. Molde (Norway)

Lugano (Switzerland) vs. Celje (Slovenia)

Djurgarden (Sweden) vs. Pafos (Cyprus)

Fiorentina (Italy) vs. Panathinaikos (Greece)

Rapid Vienna (Austria) vs. Borac Banja Luka (Bosnia-Herzegovina)

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up