Lina Ljungblom scores twice as the Victoire down the Sirens 6-2

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Lina Ljungblom scored twice as the Montreal Victoire defeated the New York Sirens 6-2 on Saturday…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Lina Ljungblom scored twice as the Montreal Victoire defeated the New York Sirens 6-2 on Saturday for its sixth straight win.

The six goals were a season high for Montreal, with four coming in the first period before a sellout crowd of 10,172 at Place Bell.

Abby Boreen, Mariah Keopple, Mikyla Grant-Mentis and captain Marie-Philip Poulin, with her league-leading 11th of the season, also scored for Montreal.

Ann-Renée Desbiens made 28 saves to earn her league-leading ninth win of the season.

Ella Shelton and Jessie Eldridge scored second-period goals for New York, which lost its fourth straight game. Sarah Fillier, selected with the first overall pick by New York in last June’s PWHL draft, assisted on both goals to move atop league scoring with 17 points in 16 games.

Sirens starting goalie Corinne Schroeder was pulled after giving up four goals on just seven shots in the first. Kayle Osborne came into the game to start the second and made 14 saves.

Takeaways

Sirens: Fillier continued to rack up points against Montreal. The 24-year-old has six points (two goals, four assists) in just three games against the Victoire this season.

Victoire: Montreal won its second consecutive game against New York. The win also allowed Montreal to avenge its 4-1 home defeat to New York on Dec. 4, the Victoire’s lone regulation loss thus far this season.

Key moment

After opening the scoring for Montreal earlier in the first, Ljungblom tipped a point shot from Amanda Boulier past Schroeder’s glove hand with just over a minute remaining in the period to give the Victoire a 4-0 lead.

Key stat

The Victoire’s four-goal first set a PWHL record for the most tallies scored by a single team in the opening period.

Up next

Victoire host the Minnesota Frost on Tuesday. Sirens host the Boston Fleet on Monday.

___

AP Women’s Hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.