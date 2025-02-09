Lillard leads the way as Bucks beat 76ers 135-127 without Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 43 points to go along with eight assists and seven rebounds, and…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 43 points to go along with eight assists and seven rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 135-127 on Sunday.

Gary Trent Jr. added a season-high 23 points and Bobby Portis had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bucks were missing two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for a fourth straight game as he deals with a strained left calf. Bucks coach Doc Rivers said before the game that Antetokounmpo likely will remain out through the All-Star break.

Tyrese Maxey scored 39 points for the 76ers, the 18th straight game in which he had at least 25. Joel Embiid scored 27 and Guerschon Yabusele added 18.

Milwaukee won for just the second time in its last seven games. This was the Bucks’ second home game in their last nine contests.

Philadelphia has lost three straight and five of its last six.

Takeaways

76ers: There were 22 lead changes in the first 27 minutes of this game before the 76ers faltered in the second half and fell behind by as many as 25.

Bucks: The Bucks played their first home game since landing Kyle Kuzma in a trade that sent three-time All-Star wing Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards. After coming off the bench in his Bucks debut, Kuzma started Sunday and had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists. The other two players to join the Bucks at the trade deadline – center Jericho Sims and guard/forward Kevin Porter Jr. – were in uniform but didn’t play.

Key moment

Lillard hit a 3-pointer that put Milwaukee ahead for good 70-69 with 9:19 remaining in the third quarter.

Key stat

The Bucks had season highs in points, 3-point baskets (24) and field-goal attempts (105).

Up next

The Bucks host the Golden State Warriors on Monday. The 76ers host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.