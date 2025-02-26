Lights out at Wembley: England vs. Spain women’s match paused in darkness

LONDON (AP) — The lights went out on England and Spain in their Nations League match at Wembley Stadium on…

LONDON (AP) — The lights went out on England and Spain in their Nations League match at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

European champion England led world champion Spain 1-0 early in the second half when stadium was suddenly plunged into darkness when the floodlights shut down.

Digital advertising hoardings and lighting within corporate boxes remained functioning.

Play resumed after a short break when the lights powered back up.

The game was a rematch of the World Cup final in Sydney in 2023 when Spain beat England 1-0 to lift the trophy.

On this occasion, Jess Park’s first-half goal sealed victory for England.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.