Las Palmas midfielder Rodríguez to stop playing for another 6 months to treat recurring cancer

LAS PALMAS, Spain (AP) — Las Palmas midfielder Kirian Rodríguez will have to stop playing for six months again to treat a recurring cancer.

Rodríguez was sidelined for six months to undergo chemotherapy about two years ago to treat Hodgkin lymphoma. He said on Thursday doctors told him the cancer was back and he will need chemotherapy again.

“I have the disease again and I’ll have to stop to fight against it,” he said. “I hope to see you again in the 2025-26 season.”

The 28-year-old Rodríguez complained that the news about his cancer was released to the media before he could speak about it himself.

Rodríguez has played more than 20 matches for Las Palmas this season. The club sits in 15th place in La Liga.

