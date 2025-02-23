Langenhan and Wendl-Arlt win World Cup luge titles. USA Luge finishes the season with a relay bronze

YANQING, China (AP) — Max Langenhan of Germany won the luge World Cup men’s singles overall championship on Sunday for…

YANQING, China (AP) — Max Langenhan of Germany won the luge World Cup men’s singles overall championship on Sunday for the third consecutive year, while the veteran German men’s doubles pairing of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt clinched the season-long crown for the sixth time.

Both finished off those titles with victories on the final day of the schedule — and USA Luge ended its season by winning a bronze medal in the team relay, giving it 10 medals from this World Cup year.

Langenhan won the men’s race, with Austrian sleds taking the next two spots — Jonas Mueller was second and David Gleirscher was third. Langenhan won the overall title by 103 points over another Austrian, Nico Gleirscher.

In doubles, Wendl and Arlt won Sunday, with Martins Bots and Roberts Plume of Latvia second and Toni Eggert and Florian Mueller of Germany placing third. The Bots-Plume sled finished second in the season standings as well, 104 points back of Wendl-Arlt.

Austria won the team relay, followed by Germany and the U.S. The Americans had Ashley Farquharson in women’s singles, Tucker West in men’s singles, Zach Di Gregorio and Sean Hollander in men’s doubles and Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby in women’s doubles for the relay.

