Lando Norris says he’ll drive with ‘elbows out’ to compete with Max Verstappen this F1 season

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Lando Norris has pledged to get tough and drive with his “elbows out” against Max Verstappen as the two prepare to resume their title rivalry in the new Formula 1 season.

Norris was Verstappen’s closest challenger as the Dutch driver sealed his fourth consecutive F1 title last year, following hard-edged and controversial battles between the two on track.

“I need to get my elbows out (against Verstappen) and show I am not willing to give him any positions. I also have to be a smart driver. You have to be smart to go up against Max,” Norris said Thursday as McLaren launched its 2025 car.

Norris signaled he was looking to learn from costly mistakes in 2024 and said his reaction when he rewatched some of his own driving from last year was “what an idiot.”

“But at the same time, I don’t need to go out and prove something to (Verstappen),” Norris added. “I don’t need to take any unnecessary risks. I don’t think you have to do anything special to try and beat Max. He is quick, aggressive and one of the best ever but the easiest way of beating him is just by being quicker than him and staying ahead.”

McLaren was off the pace in the first part of last season before upgrading its car for the Miami Grand Prix in May. Norris said Verstappen’s mentality and big lead had made it “very difficult” for him to compete but predicted the championship could look different this year if he and McLaren can get off to a better start.

Preseason testing is Feb. 26-28 in Bahrain and the first race of the season is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 16.

