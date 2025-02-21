Kyrie Irving scores 35 points to help the Mavericks beat the Pelicans 111-103 for 3rd straight win

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 35 points, P.J. Washington Jr. had 20 of his 24 points in the first…

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 35 points, P.J. Washington Jr. had 20 of his 24 points in the first half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-103 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Irving hit 11 of 22 shots from the floor, hitting 5 of 12 3-pointers, and all eight of his free throws.

Washington, a 6-foot-7 power forward, returned to a Dallas lineup whose three centers are all out with injuries after he missed the last three games before the All-Star break with an ankle sprain.

Zion Williamson scored 29 points for New Orleans, and Trey Murphy III had 20. The Pelicans have lost 11 of their last 12.

Takeaways

Pelicans: Kelly Olynyk made his Pelicans debut after missing four games following the Feb. 6 trade that brought him from Toronto. Olynyk had four points, three rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes. … Williamson passed 5,000 career points in 203 games, third-fastest behind Luka Doncic (194 games) and LeBron James (197).

Mavericks: The winning streak is Dallas’ longest since a seven-game run Nov. 25-Dec. 7. … Naji Marshall had 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Key moment

After CJ McCollum’s 25-foot 3-pointer pulled New Orleans to 103-99 with 2:53 to play, Marshall answered with a right-corner 3, and Irving sank the next basket from behind the arc with 57 seconds left for a 109-99 Dallas lead.

Key stat

The Mavericks won the outside game – hitting 16 of 44 3-pointers to the Pelicans’ 8 of 27 – to negate New Orleans’ 56-36 edge in the paint.

Up next

The Pelicans will play the first of consecutive home games against San Antonio on Sunday night. The Mavericks are at Golden State on Sunday.

