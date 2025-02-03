Knicks’ Anunoby will miss his first game this season because of a sprained right foot

NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby will miss the New York Knicks’ game against Houston on Monday night, sitting out…

NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby will miss the New York Knicks’ game against Houston on Monday night, sitting out for the first time this season because of a sprained right foot.

The Knicks originally listed the starting forward as questionable to play when they submitted their injury report Sunday. He was then switched to out on Monday.

Anunoby was hurt Saturday during the Knicks’ 128-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He had caught the ball near the left sideline while guarded by LeBron James and went to one knee while holding his lower right leg. He eventually got up and walked to the locker room area.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said after the game that X-rays on Anunoby’s foot were negative.

Anunoby has started all 49 games for the Knicks, averaging 16.4 points.

