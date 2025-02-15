Angels announce deals with pitcher Kenley Jansen and veteran infielder Yoán Moncada

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels announced a $10 million, one-year contract with veteran right-hander Kenley Jansen and…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels announced a $10 million, one-year contract with veteran right-hander Kenley Jansen and a $5 million, one-year deal with veteran infielder Yoán Moncada on Saturday.

Jansen, a 37-year-old closer, spent the past two seasons with the Boston Red Sox after a 12-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jansen will begin his 16th major league season with the Angels, who bolstered their bullpen with the move. He seems likely to be the closer for a team that traded former All-Star closer Carlos Estévez to Philadelphia last July, allowing fireballing reliever Ben Joyce to remain in a setup role.

Jansen is returning to the Los Angeles area, where he is still beloved after spending much of his major league career with the Dodgers, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Curacao.

Jansen won a World Series ring, twice led the NL in saves and earned three of his four All-Star selections during his long tenure with the Dodgers, who eventually let him leave for Atlanta as a free agent in 2022.

Jansen has recorded at least 25 saves in each of his past 12 seasons. With a consistent pitch repertoire built on his famed cutter, he is the majors’ active career leader in appearances (871) and saves (447).

He had 27 saves in 31 opportunities for the Red Sox last season, racking up 62 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings.

Jansen is yet another veteran addition to the Angels, who are coming off the worst season in franchise history. Los Angeles also has added starting pitchers Yusei Kikuchi (33 years old) and Kyle Hendricks (35), catcher Travis d’Arnaud (36), outfielder Jorge Soler (32) and third baseman Yoán Moncada (29).

Moncada, who is from Cuba, made his major league debut with the Red Sox in 2016 before playing for the Chicago White Sox for eight seasons.

He has a career .254 batting average with 93 homers and 339 RBIs.

To make room for Jansen and Moncada on the 40-man roster, infielder Anthony Rendon (left hip impingement) and right-hander Robert Stephenson (elbow surgery) were placed on the 60-day injured list.

