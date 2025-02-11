Jon Berti would increase Cubs earning to $3.3 million if he has 500 plate appearances

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Infielder Jon Berti can earn $1.3 million in performance bonuses in addition to his $2 million…

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Infielder Jon Berti can earn $1.3 million in performance bonuses in addition to his $2 million base salary with the Chicago Cubs.

Berti would get $150,000 each for 200 and 250 plate appearances as part of the deal announced Jan. 28. He would get $300,000 apiece for 400 and 450, and $400,000 for 500.

Berti, who turned 35 on Jan. 22, was sidelined for much of last season because of a left calf strain. He hit .273 with a homer and six RBIs in 25 games for the New York Yankees.

Berti made his big league debut with Toronto in 2018. The utilityman is a .259 hitter with 24 homers, 126 RBIs and 97 steals in 461 career games, also playing for Miami for five seasons.

