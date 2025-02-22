Jets win team-record 9th straight, beating Blues 4-3 on Kyle Connor’s shootout goal

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi tied it with 28 seconds left with goalie Eric Comrie off for an extra…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi tied it with 28 seconds left with goalie Eric Comrie off for an extra attacker, Kyle Connor scored in a shootout and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Saturday night for their team-record ninth straight victory.

Vilardi also scored in the first period. Nikolaj Ehlers added a goal in regulation and Comrie made 21 saves. The Jets had won eight straight on two previous occasions, the last Oct. 9-26 this season.

Robert Thomas scored twice, Pavel Buchnevich also scored and Joel Hofer made 26 saves for St. Louis. The Blues have won just two of their past nine games.

Jets: Winnipeg won without star goalie Connor Hellebuyck and defenseman Josh Morrissey. They didn’t join the team in St. Louis after the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Blues: St. Louis missed the net on several scoring chances early in the game.

Jets defenseman Neal Pionk was assessed two penalties for holding with 4:28 remaining. Buchnevich scored his 12th goal of the season on a power play to put St. Louis ahead 3-2 with 2:50 remaining, but Vilardi answered his second goal of the game and 26th of the season with 28 seconds remaining with Comrie off for an extra attacker.

Winnipeg is 15-5-0 against Central Division foes.

The Jets host San Jose on Monday night. The Blues host Colorado on Sunday.

