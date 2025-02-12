Swiatek wins at Qatar Open to set up quarterfinal match against Rybakina

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Defending champion Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open with a 6-7 (1),…

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Defending champion Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open with a 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-4 victory over Linda Noskova on Wednesday.

The second-seeded Swiatek will next play Elena Rybakina, who beat Rebecca Sramkova 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula also reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Daria Kasatkina.

The American will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova, who beat Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-2, for a spot in the last four. Alexandrova, who is ranked 26th, had defeated top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in three sets on Tuesday.

Italy’s Jasmine Paolini, the No. 4 seed, was eliminated by Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-2. The Latvian will next play Ons Jabeur, who beat Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-4.

On Tuesday, Coco Gauff was eliminated by Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 7-5. The Ukrainian will next face Poland’s Magda Linette.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.