Japan, Asia Rugby clash over the suspension of JRFU executive and former player Iwabuchi

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Japan Rugby Football Union is challenging a decision by Asia Rugby to temporarily suspend JRFU executive director Kensuke Iwabuchi over a possible Code of Conduct breach in an unprecedented squabble between the national and regional bodies.

Iwabuchi is an influential figure within Japan rugby, a former international flyhalf and JRFU chairman who played a major role in the reappointment of Australian Eddie Jones as Japan national coach.

Asia Rugby announced the suspension of Iwabuchi who was elected late last year as its vice-president.

“In line with Asia Rugby principles of Equality, Transparency and Accountability and due to a potential Code of Conduct breach, Asia Rugby Executive Committee has decided to suspend Mr. Kensuke Iwabuchi … from any duties and responsibilities until the pending investigation is concluded,.” said an Asia Rugby statement.

The JRFU responded Tuesday, posting a statement on its website indicating it was investigating the circumstances behind Asia Rugby’s decision.

“The association has confirmed that the individual in question has not engaged in any conduct that runs counter to Asia Rugby’s principles of equality, transparency and accountability and is acting in accordance with the Code of Conduct. The association will continue to do its utmost to contribute to the development of Asia Rugby.”

Asia Rugby has 36 national member unions of which Japan is the most prominent. It works under the auspices of World Rugby.

Japan currently is behind the growing profile rugby in the Asia region through its widely-televised professional Japan League One which has attracted some of the world’s best players.

