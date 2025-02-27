Ireland stalwarts Healy, O’Mahony and Murray retiring from test rugby after Six Nations

DUBLIN (AP) — Cian Healy, Ireland’s most-capped rugby player, was one of three stalwarts to announce on Thursday they will…

DUBLIN (AP) — Cian Healy, Ireland’s most-capped rugby player, was one of three stalwarts to announce on Thursday they will be retiring from international duty after the Six Nations.

Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray are also ending their Ireland careers, Irish Rugby said.

Healy and O’Mahony are retiring from professional rugby at the end of the season while Murray is heading abroad to play his club rugby after his contract with Munster expires in July.

“It goes without saying that Peter, Cian and Conor are legends of not just Irish rugby, but Irish sport,” said David Humphries, Irish Rugby’s performance director, “and have each made a significant contribution to the success of Irish rugby for more than 15 years.”

Healy, a prop, has made a record 136 appearances for Ireland, while flanker O’Mahony (112 caps) and scrumhalf Murray (124 caps) are also among the country’s most-capped players.

All three players are in the current Ireland squad for the Six Nations.

The Irish have won their first three games — against England, Scotland and Wales — to be on course for the Grand Slam and an unprecedented third straight outright Six Nations title. They play France in Round 4 on March 8.

Ireland interim coach Simon Easterby said Healy, O’Mahony and Murray “continue to inspire their teammates around them.”

“Watching how openly they engage with players in their own position and continue to add value around the set-up is testament to their collective character and they are also adding real value on the pitch,” Easterby said.

“Knowing each of the guys, they will be focused on achieving even more success this season and we are determined as a group to end their careers with Ireland on a high over these last two rounds.”

