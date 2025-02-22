Ireland consigns Wales to another rugby loss with 27-18 win to stay on course for Six Nations title

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Ireland condemned Wales to a record-extending 15th straight rugby loss after overcoming a 20-minute red card…

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Ireland condemned Wales to a record-extending 15th straight rugby loss after overcoming a 20-minute red card to rally for a 27-18 win and stay on course for an unprecedented third straight Six Nations title on Saturday.

One of the tournament’s great matches swung on a yellow card to Ireland center Garry Ringrose, for delivering a head-on-head tackle, that was later upgraded to a red card.

That meant the Irish had to play with 14 men for a total of 20 minutes either side of halftime, during which time Wales scored 15 points to take an 18-13 lead.

Ireland was restored to a full complement of players in the 52nd minute and didn’t concede a point after that, with fullback Jamie Osborne scoring a try and flyhalf Sam Prendergast kicking three penalties.

“We didn’t panic and we had to eke it out one minute at a time,” Ireland captain Dan Sheehan said. “That’s what all those lads have practised for years.”

There was plenty of drama in an instant Six Nations classic, however, the high point being in the 73rd minute — with the score at 24-18 — when Wales winger Ellis Mee appeared to ground for a try in the left corner.

Wales would have taken the lead by adding a conversion but didn’t even take one, with the try ruled out for a knock-on.

“Credit to Ireland, they’re one of the best teams in the world but we were in the game for most of it,” Wales captain Jac Morgan said. “I thought we were amazing today.”

Ireland has opened with three straight wins — the first two were against England and Scotland — as it looks to make history, with no team having ever won the title outright three successive time in its 142-year history.

For the Welsh, another loss — they’ve had only them since 2023 — but an improved performance under interim coach Matt Sherratt, who took over after Warren Gatland’s departure following a loss to Italy in Round 2.

“I’m so proud of the boys, we only had three training sessions before the game,” Wales center Max Llewellyn said.

Sherratt molded a display that few could have expected of a team without a Six Nations triumph on home soil for more than 1,100 days.

Despite being 10 places above their opponents in the world rankings, the Irish did not dominate — though did build a 10-0 lead after 21 minutes thanks to Jack Conan’s close-range try and Prendergast’s conversion and penalty.

Wales replied with Gareth Anscombe’s penalty and was then given a boost when Ringrose’s head-on-head contact with Wales center Ben Thomas led to him walking to the sin-bin. The incident was put on review before it was confirmed as a 20-minute red.

A second penalty from Anscombe further narrowed the gap, Prendergast hit the post from distance and there were signs that Ireland was losing its composure as Wales staged a strong finish to the first half. The pressure finally paid off when Morgan touched down at the back of a maul and Anscombe converted, leaving Wales 13-10 ahead against the odds.

It got even better for the home side three minutes into the second period when fullback Blair Murray cut a superb angle and sent Tom Rogers diving over in the right corner.

Prendergast got Ireland moving again through a 49th-minute penalty and the visitors trailed by five points as Bundee Aki arrived off the bench and restored them to a full team.

Ireland drew level after 56 minutes when Prendergast’s high kick was patted down by James Lowe and Osborne applied the finish.

It was a thrilling final quarter. Ireland winger Mack Hansen was held up over the Wales line by Murray, but Prendergast kicked a 67th-minute penalty that edged Ireland back in front before adding a long-ranger and a further three-pointer.

Those kicks saw the Irish home, with Mee’s late effort ruled out following several replays.

