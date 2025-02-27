Ireland center Ringrose banned 3 games for red card in win over Wales

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland center Garry Ringrose was suspended for three games on Thursday for his 20-minute red card in…

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland center Garry Ringrose was suspended for three games on Thursday for his 20-minute red card in the victory over Wales last weekend.

His head-on-head tackle of opposite Ben Thomas last Saturday in Cardiff was deemed reckless by a Six Nations disciplinary committee at a hearing on Thursday. Ireland prevailed 27-18 without Ringrose.

He will miss a Leinster club game this weekend, and Ireland’s Six Nations showdown with France in Dublin next week. The unbeaten Irish are bidding to win an unprecedented third straight championship in the Six Nations era.

The third game covered by the suspension, the tournament closer against Italy in Rome, will be scrubbed if Ringrose undertakes World Rugby’s tackle school.

