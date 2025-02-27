Rain washes out host Pakistan’s last Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Rain forced the abandonment of the Pakistan-Bangladesh game in the Champions Trophy on Thursday. The square…

The square remained under covers all day due to persistent rain and the umpires finally called off the game at 3:30 p.m. local time, 1 1/2 hours after its scheduled start.

Both teams were already eliminated from semifinals contention after losing to India and New Zealand, and the rainout was a disappointing last tournament appearance for both, especially Pakistan, the host and defending champion.

Rain in Rawalpindi also washed out the South Africa-Australia Group B game on Tuesday.

New Zealand, which beat Pakistan by 60 runs in the opening match, sealed its playoff spot with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh last Monday at Rawalpindi, which was awarded three Champions Trophy matches.

India beat Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dubai to qualify for the semifinal.

It’s the third successive ICC tournament in which Pakistan didn’t go beyond the first round following the 50-over World Cup in 2023, and the T20 World Cup last year.

“It’s been shocking for us that we haven’t play well in ICC tournaments,” Pakistan assistant coach Azhar Mahmood said.

Mahmood believed injuries to opening batter Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub affected the team as the batters played 308 dot balls in the completed games against India and New Zealand.

“We have played good cricket in this format, but in this tournament it has not gone well because of injuries,” Mahmood said. “Against India we took a lot of pressure on ourselves, but we know where we need to improve. It is all about adapting and taking responsibility.”

