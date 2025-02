Iga Swiatek beats Elena Rybakina to reach Qatar Open semifinals

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek reached the Qatar Open semifinals by beating Elena Rybakina 6-2, 7-5…

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek reached the Qatar Open semifinals by beating Elena Rybakina 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday.

Swiatek will face Jelena Ostapenko, who beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-2, for a spot in the final.

“The second set I felt like she raised her level so I needed to do that too,” the second-ranked Swiatek said after defeating Rybakina in what was a rematch of last year’s title match.

Rybakina began the year with a 4-2 advantage head-to-head against Swiatek, but now they are tied.

Ekaterina Alexandrova continued her winning run by eliminating sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-1, 6-1. The Russian, who is ranked 26th, defeated top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka earlier this week.

“When I saw the draw I thought maybe I will not get very far,” Alexandrova said. “But overall so far played great matches here. I hope it continues.”

Alexandrova will face another American player in the semifinals. Amanda Anisimova beat Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 to advance.

