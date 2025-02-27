Hilary Knight free from injuries, distractions in regaining her offensive touch in 2nd PWHL season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Hilary Knight was more impressed than surprised in discovering she was leading PWHL forwards in ice…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Hilary Knight was more impressed than surprised in discovering she was leading PWHL forwards in ice time three months into the league’s second season.

At 35 and one of the PWHL’s oldest players, the face of U.S. women’s hockey has always valued being someone capable of playing in every situation. In averaging nearly 22 minutes per game, the Boston Fleet captain also finds the playing time reassuring in putting to rest any questions following a drop in production last year.

It helps that Knight is injury free after being slowed by an ankle issue she chose not to address until last summer. What’s also true is Knight can focus more on playing after no longer being consumed by feeling a need to shoulder the burden of ensuring the launch of a league she helped establish went off without a glitch.

“We can all kind of just go out there and play a little bit more than before, right?” Knight told The Associated Press during the Fleet’s Takeover Tour stop in Buffalo last weekend. “You’re not having to worry about all the overhead, what’s going to happen and feeling responsible for a missed bus or whatever wrinkle arises.”

It’s liberating knowing the PWHL is in good hands. And the four-time Olympian and inaugural winner of the IIHF’s female hockey player of the year in 2023 is enjoying the chance to skate pain-free again.

“I feel like I don’t have as much tread on the tires considering how many minutes I have,” Knight said. “You know, it’s more fun where you can actually play the game that you’re used to playing at the level you want to play at.”

Last season, she finished tied for 31st with 11 points, and 14th with six goals while playing all 24 games. Knight failed to register a point in eight playoff games as Boston lost the final series in a decisive Game 5 to Minnesota.

Through Wednesday, she is tied for fifth with 17 points and tied for fourth with eight goals through 19 games, while her ice-time average ranks seventh among skaters when factoring in defensemen.

She has a point in all but six games this season, and has two game-winning goals, coming in consecutive outings as part of a 6-1 run that pushed Boston into third-place in the standings.

“This year, she’s really been able to settle in to be the hockey player we all know that she is,” Fleet general manager Danielle Marmer said.

Knight’s leadership in establishing the team’s culture was invaluable in a season Boston closed 4-0-1 to clinch a playoff spot. Marmer praised Knight for finding a defensive role by clearing pucks and blocking shots, particularly in a grueling semifinal series against Montreal, in which Boston won all three games in overtime.

“And that’s why she’s a winner,” Marmer said. “Even when she’s not putting pucks in the net and finding a way there, she’s finding a way to impact us in a way that allows other people to step up and put pucks in the net.”

Knight brings with her 19 seasons of U.S. national team experience in which she won Olympic gold in 2018 and three silvers, along with nine golds at the world championships. Barring injury, she’s already a lock to make her record fifth Olympic appearance next year in Italy.

Knight is the Fleet’s unquestioned leader.

She consults with coach Courtney Kessel on when the team might need a break from practice. She can keep the team loose with a joke or bring a competitive focus when the moment calls. Teammates are impressed how Knight seamlessly handles her many off-ice responsibilities — interviews, autograph sessions and promotional appearances.

“She’s truly a professional. I’ve learned so much from her,” said Fleet and U.S. national team goalie Aerin Frankel. “I think she’s an all-encompassing person and player. And when she puts her mind to do something, she does it.”

Age hasn’t slowed Knight. Two years ago, she scored her third world championship gold-medal-winning goal as part of a hat-trick in the United States’ 6-3 win over Canada. At the worlds last year, Knight finished tied for the tournament lead with 10 points as the U.S. lost the title game to Canada.

For all she’s done, Knight feels disappointed in failing to produce for Boston in the playoffs last year.

“It’s really fun to score. And if it’s something you’re supposed to be doing and you’re not doing it, it’s definitely tough,” she said.

And yet, her determination showed through in saying nothing, including her ankle injury, was going to prevent her from playing.

“That was sort of the mental battle of last year, wanting to show up for the team … with the understanding that I wasn’t where I would like to be,” Knight said. “But I was going to do everything I could in my capability when I was out there.”

