Hawks request waivers on new guard ‘Bones’ Hyland only two days after trade with Clippers

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks requested waivers on Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland on Saturday, two days after the guard was obtained from the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers acquired guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and three second-round draft picks from the Hawks for guard Terance Mann and Hyland in a trade announced late Thursday.

On Friday, the Hawks completed their trade of forward De’Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, future second-round picks and pick swaps.

Hawks general manager Landry Fields didn’t include Hyland in his discussion about the team’s future during a Friday news conference, so Saturday’s move was not a surprise.

Hyland appeared in 20 games for the Clippers this season, averaging 7.2 points, 1.4 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 11.1 minutes. The 6-foot-2 guard has played in 182 games across four NBA seasons with Denver and the Clippers.

