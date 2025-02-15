Hat-trick scorer Marmoush and Gonzalez make Man City look like old self again

Manchester City’s new signings had Pep Guardiola’s team looking like its old self again. Omar Marmoush netted a first-half hat…

Manchester City’s new signings had Pep Guardiola’s team looking like its old self again.

Omar Marmoush netted a first-half hat trick in a 4-0 win over Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday and Nico Gonzalez provided a level of midfield control that City lacked since Ballon d’Or winner Rodri went down with a season-ending knee injury.

It was the kind of dominant performance that was a mainstay of Guardiola’s side as it won four straight league titles, before a string of uncharacteristic losses in the autumn.

“We remembered what we were, that we have not been this season,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

Marmoush and Gonzales were the two marquee signings of a $200 million spending spree by City in January as the club brought in reinforcements following a raft of injuries.

Marmoush cost a reported $73 million after scoring 20 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt in all competitions this season, and was brought in to add a second scoring threat behind star striker Erling Haaland. Gonzalez was a direct replacement for Rodri, with City reportedly activating Porto’s $61.8 million release clause for the player.

Both seem to be fulfilling their purpose.

“Nico Gonzalez helped us a lot, I was really pleased because we needed him, it has been a tough three months,” Guardiola said. “He is our mini Rodri.”

Perhaps Marmoush can be their mini Haaland.

The Egypt forward netted his first goal for the club after running onto a long ball from goalkeeper Ederson and calmly lobbing it over Martin Dubravka. His second came just five minutes later after being teed up in the area by Ilkay Gundogan, and he completed his hat trick in the 33rd after Savinho broke into the area and squared for Marmoush to slot home.

“We knew sooner or later he would score goals, he is a good finisher,” Guardiola said.

The only question is whether it all comes a bit too late for City.

The Premier League title is seemingly out of reach with City in fourth place, 13 points behind leader Liverpool — which also has a game in hand. And in the Champions League, it must turn around a 3-2 deficit against Real Madrid in the second leg of their playoff on Wednesday just to reach the round of 16.

If Marmoush keeps producing goals at this rate, though, anything is possible.

“Amazing afternoon. It could not have been better,” Marmoush said. “Now for us the focus is on the next game … and we’ll see what will happen.”

