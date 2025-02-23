Hanley’s 1st goal of the season lifts Flames past Sharks 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Joel Hanley scored his first goal of the season at 13:26 of the third period to…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Joel Hanley scored his first goal of the season at 13:26 of the third period to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night.

Nazem Kadri and Kevin Rooney also had goals for the Flames, who snapped a three-game winless skid and moved to within one point of Vancouver for the second wild-card playoff berth in the Western Conference.

Rookie Dustin Wolf made 27 saves for his 20th victory after going winless in his previous four starts. He improved to 20-11-3.

Macklin Celebrini and Tyler Toffoli scored for San Jose, which is winless in its last five and has dropped six straight on the road. Alexander Georgiev made 33 saves, but lost his sixth straight and has dropped 12 of his last 13 starts.

With the game tied at 1, Rooney gave Calgary the lead with his first goal and point since Dec. 10 at 3:35 of the second.

Toffoli tied it 1:54 into the third, swatting in his own rebound for his team-leading 21st goal.

Takeaways

Sharks: Celebrini’s 18th goal moved him one ahead of Philadelphia’s Matvei Michkov for the NHL’s rookie lead. He had a team-leading six shots and put one off the crossbar in the third that would’ve given the Sharks the lead.

Flames: Kadri has three consecutive 20-goal seasons since signing with Calgary as a free agent. He’s the fourth player in the last 30 years to do so in his first three seasons with the Flames.

Key moment

With the teams playing four aside, Hanley got a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau and the defenseman ripped a shot over Georgiev’s blocker for his first goal since March 23 of last year. He went 31 games without scoring.

Key stat

Wolf, who grew up in Northern California, improved to 5-1-0 against San Jose.

Up next

San Jose is at Winnipeg on Monday night. Calgary is at Washington on Tuesday night.

