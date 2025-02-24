Halfway through the Six Nations, Ireland still rules and Dupont’s France rebounds

Ireland and France set up their blockbuster clash in Six Nations rugby next month with contrasting wins in the third…

Ireland and France set up their blockbuster clash in Six Nations rugby next month with contrasting wins in the third round.

Ireland had the savvy and depth to overcome a red card and a fired-up Wales in Cardiff 27-18 and remain unbeaten in its historic three-peat bid. The first Wales game under new coach Matt Sherratt was yet another loss, but for the Welsh it felt like spring has sprung.

France’s response to an upset loss to England was to maul Italy 73-24, its highest score in the Six Nations.

That ensured the two best teams will meet in Dublin in two weeks with the title probably going to the winner.

England stayed in the title race by beating Scotland for the first time since 2020 despite being outscored three tries to one.

Here’s the AP’s takeaways at the halfway stage.

The English teacher

Matt Sherratt is suddenly Wales’ favorite Englishman. He might just be the permanent coach replacement the Wales Rugby Union is looking for since Warren Gatland resigned two weeks ago, unable to halt Wales’ toxic losing streak. Sherratt, a former primary school teacher, accepted the job on condition that it was just for the three remaining Six Nations games. Straight after, he signed a long-term deal with Cardiff club, where he’s been head coach since 2023. But the surprisingly strong performance by Wales, which led Ireland 18-13 after 54 minutes, could prompt a rethink by all parties if the team continues to improve: Scotland is next. A natural bounce by Wales was expected from changing coaches and returning home for the first time since November, but even Sherratt was taken aback by how well the team played after three training sessions. In a big moment, it took forensic replays for the TMO to find a knock on to rule out a try by debutant winger Ellis Mee, which would have lifted Wales to within a point with the conversion to come and less than seven minutes remaining. Despite saying he loved all of his first week in charge, Sherratt later reiterated he wasn’t interested in a permanent role with Wales. “I’m pretty certain on my next steps,” he said, “and that’s back at Cardiff.”

Les Rouge

The French players showed how pained they were with the England result and performance two weeks ago by how determined they were to crush Italy. The French were quietly seething after gifting a one-point win to England because they blew up so many try opportunities — Damian Penaud fumbled three chances. That took a Grand Slam off the table and jeopardized France’s title hopes. Not entirely forgotten, either, was being humiliated by Italy last year in Lille in a lucky 13-13 draw. The difference there was captain Antoine Dupont didn’t play last year’s Six Nations. “A player like that always makes the difference,” Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada said. So does Italian defenders falling off and under rampaging French players, who were relentless at Stadio Olimpico. Dupont feasted on the opportunities to score two tries and assist in three more. There have been four instances in the 25-year Six Nations era of a player being involved in five tries in a single match, and Dupont has two of them, according to statistician Opta. Next up is the probable championship decider with Ireland in Dublin, where Dupont will face his toughest, active counterpart, Jamison Gibson-Park. Both of them have two man-of-the-match awards after three rounds.

England’s expectations

Just two games ago, England fans were complaining that their team couldn’t close out games. Two closed-out wins later, the fans are complaining about how dull England are in winning them. Consecutive one-point wins over France and Scotland — teams which had lengthy winning runs against England — have England on its first winning streak in more than a year. Boos were heard on Saturday but winning ugly is not an unfamiliar sight at Twickenham. France and Scotland each scored three tries and England found a way to prevail thanks to a defense that was heavily criticized last year. On Saturday, Will Stuart, Ellis Genge, captain Maro Itoje, the Currys and Ben Earl held the line and Ollie Chessum ruled the lineout in his first test in 11 months. The backs lacked ambition but flyhalf Fin Smith, in his second test start, slotted the penalty kick that counted. They have probably saved coach Steve Borthwick’s job while staying in the title hunt.

Lions watch

Having clinched the Triple Crown, the symbol of home nations supremacy, Ireland will likely dominate the Lions squad to tour Australia. But if a Lions team was picked from the round, it would bizarrely have hefty representation from the two losing teams, Scotland and Wales. The Scotland backs were electric, especially wing Duhan van der Merwe, whose best game in this campaign gave him the best player award against England for the third straight year. Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie was another standout. Also rolling back the years was Wales No. 8 Taulupe Faletau, whose fifth game of the season produced 15 carries. His captain Jac Morgan made 12 carries and 13 tackles while the new front row, including a first cap for tighthead WillGriff John in three years, won four scrum penalties from Ireland in the first half. Another veteran, Maro Itoje, had his best game yet as England’s new captain, beside props Will Stuart and Ellis Genge. Notwithstanding his misses off the tee, Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell showed his attacking nous far more effectively than opposite Fin Smith, who still showed out with 16 tackles and a nerveless penalty kick from halfway. For Ireland, Bundee Aki, bloody nose and all, was big off the bench and 35-year-old flanker Peter O’Mahony played 80 minutes for the first time since the 2023 World Cup and tallied 19 tackles, seven carries, and three lineout grabs.

