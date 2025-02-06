Gustavsson makes 38 saves and Wild hang on to earn 2-1 win over Hurricanes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Filip Gustavsson made 38 saves and the Wild scored for the first time in three…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Filip Gustavsson made 38 saves and the Wild scored for the first time in three games for a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Yakov Trenin and Vinnie Hinostroza scored for Minnesota, which had been shut out 6-0 by the Senators and 3-0 by the Bruins in its previous two games.

Trenin scored the game’s first goal 2:55 into the opening period when he took a pass from Marat Khusnutdinov and made a move to beat Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen.

Hinostroza scored 51 seconds into the third period, his first in a Wild uniform. The play was reviewed after initially being ruled no goal but was ultimately overturned. The puck slid under Andersen and just past the goal line.

Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina with 2:48 remaining in the game, spoiling a potential shutout for Gustavsson.

Trailing 1-0, Carolina had a chance to tie the game when rookie Jackson Blake was awarded a penalty shot midway through the second period. Blake couldn’t get a good shot on Gustavsson, who easily made the save to his right.

Andersen made 22 saves for Carolina, losers of three straight.

Takeaways

Hurricanes: The three-game losing streak matches the longest of the season for Carolina.

Wild: Minnesota found its defense after allowing a total of nine goals over the past two games.

Key moment

The review of Hinostroza’s goal proved to be crucial. The Wild celebrated as if they knew it was a good goal, but officials didn’t initially indicate a goal. The two-goal lead put the Wild in the driver’s seat the rest of the way against a struggling Hurricanes offense.

Key stat

Carolina outshot Minnesota 39-24.

Up next

Carolina hosts Utah on Saturday while the Wild host the Islanders on Saturday night.

_____

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.