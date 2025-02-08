Grant Fisher sets world indoor record in 3,000, Yared Nuguse breaks mile mark at Millrose Games

NEW YORK (AP) — American middle-distance runners Grant Fisher and Yared Nuguse each walked away from the Millrose Games on…

NEW YORK (AP) — American middle-distance runners Grant Fisher and Yared Nuguse each walked away from the Millrose Games on Saturday with a win and a world indoor record.

Their victories were all part of a fast-paced day at The Armory that was highlighted by Fisher toppling the mark in the 3,000 meters and Nuguse in the mile.

The 27-year-old Fisher set the tone with a time of 7 minutes, 22.91 seconds. He broke the record of 7:23.81 set by Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma two years ago.

Fisher, the bronze medalist in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters at the Paris Olympics, needed a strong kick just to hold on for the win. Close behind him was Cole Hocker, who finished in 7:23.14 and also would have broken the world indoor mark. Hocker is the reigning Olympic 1,500-meter champion.

Soon after, it was Nuguse’s turn to chase history. He finished the Wanamaker Mile in a world-record time of 3:46.63. It eclipsed the time of 3:47.01 that Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha turned in nearly six years ago.

Like Fisher, Nuguse, 25, needed an all-out burst toward the end. Hobbs Kessler was on his heels and finished in 3:46.90, which also would’ve broken the mark that Kejelcha held.

Both world records are subject to ratification.

In men’s 60-meter race, Americans Marcellus Moore, Trayvon Bromell and Pjai Austin went 1-2-3. The women’s 60 meters also featured a U.S. sweep, with Jacious Sears holding off Celera Barnes and Aleia Hobbs.

