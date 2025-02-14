Grant Fisher breaks world indoor mark in 5,000 meters, his 2nd record-breaking performance in a week

BOSTON (AP) — Grant Fisher broke his second world indoor record within a week when he shattered a 21-year-old mark…

The American crossed the finish line in 12 minutes, 44.09 seconds to eclipse the mark that Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele set on Feb. 20, 2004, by 5.51 seconds.

Last Saturday at the Millrose Games, Fisher broke the indoor world record in the 3,000 meters when he finished in 7:22.91. That broke the record of 7:23.81 set by Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma two years ago.

The last few days have been filled with world-record performances. Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke a world record in the indoor mile on Thursday, breaking Yared Nuguse’s mark set just five days earlier at the Millrose Games. Ingebrigtsen finished in 3:45.14, improving on Nuguse’s 3:46.63 in New York.

Ingebrigtsen, a two-time Olympic champion, also set the world indoor 1,500 meter record at the meet in northern France. He finished in 3:29.63 to lower his own mark that he established on the same track in 2022.

The world records are pending ratification by World Athletics.

