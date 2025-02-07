Golden Knights snap four-game skid with 3-1 win over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nicolas Roy, Shea Theodore and Jack Eichel scored and Adin Hill made 16 saves as the…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nicolas Roy, Shea Theodore and Jack Eichel scored and Adin Hill made 16 saves as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Thursday night and snapped a four-game skid.

The Golden Knights also won on the road for just the second time since Jan. 7.

Roy scored his seventh goal at 3:09 of the middle period to put Las Vegas up 1-0. Theodore followed with his seventh at 11:18.

Eichel made it 3-0 at 4:06 of the third with his 19th goal.

Ondrej Palat ruined Hill’s shutout bid with his 12th goal at 15:43 of the third on the power play. Stefan Noesen and Jesper Bratt assisted.

New Jersey was coming off a shootout win at Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The Devils are 2-3-0 in their last five games.

Vegas was 1-3-2 in its previous six contests, including road losses to the Rangers and Islanders to start their current four-game road trip.

CAPITALS 4, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 879th career goal to move within 16 of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goals record and Washington beat Philadelphia.

Ovechkin scored with 53 seconds remaining in the first period, taking a centering pass from Martin Fehervary and flicking it past Ivan Fedotov to tie the game at 1-1. It was Ovechkin’s 26th goal of the season.

Jakob Chychrun scored the winner with 7:55 remaining off a cross-ice pass from John Carlson.

Connor McMichael and Lars Eller also scored for Washington, which trailed 3-2 after two periods. Charlie Lindgren made 19 saves.

LIGHTNING 5, SENATORS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Hagel scored the go-ahead goal for the second consecutive game, helping Tampa Bay beat Ottawa to sweep a two-game set.

Tampa Bay moved into a tie with Ottawa for third place in the Atlantic Division. The Lightning beat the Senators 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Jake Guentzel, Brayden Point, Mitchell Chaffee and Erik Cernak also scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves.

Michael Amadio scored for Ottawa, and Anton Forsberg stopped 26 shots.

Guentzel opened the scoring with a power play goal on a rebound, his NHL-leading 13th power play goal, at 9:23 of the first period.

Amadio tied it with a tip of Thomas Chabot’s shot at 5:27 of the second. Hagel regained the lead off a stretch pass from Ryan McDonagh for a breakaway goal with 9:44 left in the period.

Point scored with 4:16 left, and Cernak added an empty-net goal with 52 seconds remaining. Chaffee scored with 26 seconds left.

WILD 2, HURRICANES 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Filip Gustavsson made 38 saves and Minnesota scored for the first time in three games for a win over Carolina.

Yakov Trenin and Vinnie Hinostroza scored for Minnesota, which had been shut out 6-0 by the Senators and 3-0 by the Bruins in its previous two games.

Trenin scored the game’s first goal 2:55 into the opening period when he took a pass from Marat Khusnutdinov and made a move to beat Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen.

Hinostroza scored 51 seconds into the third period, his first in a Wild uniform. The play was reviewed after initially being ruled no goal but was ultimately overturned. The puck slid under Andersen and just past the goal line.

Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina with 2:48 remaining in the game, spoiling a potential shutout for Gustavsson.

Trailing 1-0, Carolina had a chance to tie the game when rookie Jackson Blake was awarded a penalty shot midway through the second period. Blake couldn’t get a good shot on Gustavsson, who easily made the save to his right.

Andersen made 22 saves for Carolina, losers of three straight.

UTAH 3, BLUE JACKETS 2, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dylan Guenther scored with 33 seconds left in overtime to lift Utah past Columbus for their second straight win.

Lawson Crouse and Olli Maatta also scored and Connor Ingram made 20 saves for Utah.

Justin Danforth scored and Ivan Provorov had a short-handed goal for Columbus, which has lost three straight and dropped its first game at home since Jan. 2. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 shots.

PANTHERS 3, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored his second goal of the game with 12 seconds left to give Florida a victory over St. Louis.

Tkachuk also had an assist, Mackie Samoskevich scored and Spencer Knight made 20 saves to help Florida win for the fourth time in five games.

Zack Bolduc had a goal and an assist and Oskar Sundqvist also scored for St. Louis. Joel Hofer made 31 saves as the reeling Blues lost for the sixth time in seven games.

AVALANCHE 4, FLAMES 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had three second-period assists to regain the NHL points lead, Martin Necas scored twice and added an assist and Colorado beat Calgary.

MacKinnon has 83 points on 20 goals and an NHL-best 63 assists — to take a two-point lead over Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl, with the Avalanche set to face the Oilers on Friday night.

Cale Makar had his 20th goal of the season for Colorado. Artturi Lehkonen also scored and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 27 shots.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored his team-leading 21st goal for Calgary. Defenseman Rasmus Andersson also scored and Dustin Wolf made 30 saves.

Huberdeau’s goal at 3:22 of the first period came on a two-man advantage.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, KRAKEN 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves in his first start since Dec. 12 to help Toronto beat Seattle.

Philippe Myers, Bobby McMann and Matthew Knies scored for the Leafs.

Eeli Tolvanen had the Kraken’s only goal, spoiling Stolarz’s shutout bid in the third period. Joey Daccord made 27 saves in his third straight start.

Myers opened the scoring 7:23 into the first period for his first goal of the season and first since 2022. McMann doubled Toronto’s lead on the power play after a high-sticking double-minor taken by Chandler Stephenson.

Knies extended his goal streak to three games with 7:23 remaining in the second period. The Kraken didn’t initiate a coach’s challenge, but the goal was reviewed for a high stick on the play. Knies’ goal stood, confirming the initial call on the ice.

CANUCKS 2, SHARKS 1, OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Drew O’Connor scored on a penalty shot 33 seconds into overtime to give Vancouver a win over San Jose.

O’Connor was awarded the penalty shot after Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini was called for hooking.

San Jose trailed 1-0 with when Tyler Toffoli tied it with his 20th goal with just 1:28 left in regulation.

Dakota Joshua scored on a power play midway through the third period to give the Canucks a 1-0 lead.

The Canucks’ Thatcher Demko, who was seeking his second straight shutout, had 33 saves.

San Jose’s Vitek Vanecek had 22 saves.

