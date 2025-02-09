Golden Knights beat Bruins 4-3 with Hertl’s late goal

BOSTON (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored with 70 seconds left — less than a minute after Vegas had a goal…

BOSTON (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored with 70 seconds left — less than a minute after Vegas had a goal waived off for goaltender interference — and the Golden Knights rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Mark Stone had a power-play goal for the Golden Knights, and Pavel Dorofeyev and Zach Whitecloud also scored. It was their second straight victory after a four-game skid.

Boston captain Brad Marchand reached the 20-goal mark for his 12th straight season. Nikita Zadorov and Morgan Geekie also scored for the Bruins, and Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves.

Bruins star David Pastrnak extended his point streak to 13 games with an assist.

Boston opened a 3-1 lead on Geekie’s 17th goal with 4:53 left in the second period. But Whitecloud scored in the closing seconds of the second, and Dorofeyev beat Swayman with a wrist shot from the right circle 4:45 into the third.

Marchand scored 3:17 into the opening period, banging in a shot from the edge of the crease off a nice feed from Zadorov.

DEVILS 4, CANADIENS 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Jake Allen made 34 saves and shut out his former team as New Jersey beat Montreal.

Allen, traded from Montreal to New Jersey at last season’s deadline, denied Montreal’s Owen Beck on a penalty shot with 15 seconds left to secure his fourth shutout of the season in his 20th start.

Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes each had a goal and an assist, and Paul Cotter and Luke Hughes also scored for New Jersey.

Sam Montembeault stopped 18 shots for Montreal, which lost for the seventh time in eight games.

HURRICANES 7, UTAH 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis had two goals and two assists, as Carolina beat Utah to stop a three-game losing streak.

Sebastian Aho added two goals and an assist for Carolina, which scored a total of three times during its losing streak. Jalen Chatfield, Jordan Martinook and Jack Roslovic also scored, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 36 saves to reach the 20-win mark.

Clayton Keller scored twice and Josh Doan had a goal for Utah, which won its previous two games in overtime. Karel Vejmelka stopped 31 shots.

LIGHTNING 6, RED WINGS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Hagel had two goals and two assists as Tampa Bay snapped Detroit’s seven-game win streak.

Erik Cernak had a goal and two assists for the Lightning, who are 4-0-1 in their last five games. Brayden Point scored his 30th goal of the season and Nikita Kucherov had three assists.

Dylan Duke also scored for Tampa Bay in his NHL debut. Duke, who played for the University of Michigan last season, was called up from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Friday.

The Red Wings’ Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 300th career goal during the first period. Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists. Patrick Kane also scored for Detroit and Cam Talbot made 11 saves. Talbot replaced Alex Lyon, who was pulled after allowing two goals in the first 2:56.

PANTHERS 5, SENATORS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored for a sixth consecutive game and added two assists, sparking a four-goal second period that lifted Florida over Ottawa.

Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist, while Sam Bennett, Gustav Forsling and Anton Lundell also scored for the Panthers, who got 26 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky to win for the fifth time in their last six games.

Brady Tkachuk scored for Ottawa, which got 43 saves from Linus Ullmark. It was the third time the Tkachuk brothers — soon to be USA Hockey teammates in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament — had goals in the same game.

RANGERS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Will Cuylle scored the go-ahead goal with 1:39 left and New York rallied to beat Columbus.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, Arthur Kaliyev and Urho Vaakanainen also scored — a goal originally credited to Cuylle, who got the assist — and Vincent Trocheck had two assists to help the Rangers win for the third time in four games. Jonathan Quick made 22 saves.

Kent Johnson, Justin Danforth, and James van Riemsdyk scored for Columbus in its fourth straight loss, including the last two at home. Elvis Merzlikins made 36 saves and the Blue Jackets remained one point behind Detroit for the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

FLYERS 3, PENGUINS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist to help Philadelphia snap a five-game losing streak with a win over Pittsburgh.

Scott Laughton and Garnet Hathaway also scored for Philadelphia. Samuel Ersson made 32 saves.

Erik Karlsson and Kevin Hayes had tallies for Pittsburgh, and Joel Blomqvist stopped 17 shots.

CANUCKS 2, MAPLE LEAFS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brock Boeser broke a tie on a power play at 8:56 of the third period and Vancouver held on to beat Toronto.

Defenseman Filip Hronek had a goal and an assist for Vancouver. The Canucks have won three straight and six of eight to improve to 26-18-11.

Morgan Rielly scored for the Toronto. The Maple Leafs dropped to 33-20-2, losing for the first time on a four-game Pacific Division swing.

Thatcher Demko started in goal for the Canucks and played 10 minutes, stopping all six shots he faced, He was replaced by backup Lankinen, who made 21 saves.

Toronto goalie Joseph Woll made 23 saves.

BLUES 6, BLACKHAWKS 5, SO

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Radek Faksa scored in the 10th round of the shootout to give St. Louis a win over Chicago.

The Blackhawks got third-period goals from Alec Martinez, Teuvo Teravainen and Ilya Mikheyev to take a 5-4 lead, but the Blues’ Robert Thomas tied it at 5 with less than five minutes in regulation.

Cam Fowler, Philip Broberg, Nathan Walker and Mathieu Joseph also scored for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington saved 15 shots.

Ryan Donato also scored for Chicago, while Mikheyev and Nick Foligno had two assists each. Arvid Soderblom had 35 saves.

Smith and Donato scored 38 seconds apart in the first period to give Chicago a 2-0 lead. Donato has eight points in four games.

WILD 6, ISLANDERS 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Boldy had two goals and an assist and Minnesota scored the final five goals to beat New York.

Marco Rossi, Frederick Gaudreau, Yakov Trenin and Marcus Foligno also scored for Minnesota, which has won five of seven. Jared Spurgeon had two assists and Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves.

Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, Anders Lee also scored and Maxim Tsyplakov had two assists for the Islanders, who have lost three of four after winning seven straight. Ilya Sorokin stopped 27 shots.

Boldy completed his first multigoal game since Nov. 7 when his centering attempt almost six minutes into the third period deflected off Islanders defenseman Anthony DeAngelo before getting behind Sorokin. Minnesota’s second goal also went in off DeAngelo.

PREDATORS 6, SABRES 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brady Skjei and Filip Forsberg each scored twice and Nashville snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory over Buffalo.

Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and two assists, Tommy Novak also scored and Ryan O’Reilly had a career-high four assists for the Predators. Justus Annunen made 25 saves.

Alex Tuch had a goal and two assists, Bowen Byram and Rasmus Dahlin both had a goal and an assist and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, whose season-best four-game winning streak came to an end.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 17 saves.

Nashville led 2-0 halfway through the first period on goals by Novak and Skjei, but the Sabres answered later with goals from Byram and Dahlin.

The Predators regained the lead with 5:29 remaining in the second on Forsberg’s first of the game. Skjei struck again 42 seconds later from the slot for his first two-goal game as a Predator.

STARS 8, SHARKS 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored twice and Dallas routed San Jose after falling behind when the Sharks scored on their first two shots.

Jason Robertson, Mason Marchment, Mavrik Borque, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley and Jamie Benn also scored to help the Stars rebound from a 5-4 shootout loss in Los Angeles the night before. Casey DeSmith made 23 saves.

William Eklund and Fabian Zetterlund gave the Sharks a 2-0 lead 2:46 into the game, but Duchene, Robertson and Marchment in the period to give the Stars a 3-2 lead. In the second, Duchene scored on a power play and Bourque added a goal.

Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci returned to San Jose just a week after the Sharks traded them to the Stars. Granlund, had two assists.

KRAKEN 3, FLAMES 2, OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matty Beniers scored on a power play at 2:58 of overtime after Seattle overcame a late two-goal deficit in a victory over Calgary.

Shane Wright and Andre Burakovsky each had a goal and an assist apiece, with Wright scoring with 6:48 left and Burakovsky tying it 2:07 later in the final game for both teams before the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Joey Daccord made 27 saves for Seattle in his 12th start in the last 13 games.

Nazem Kadri and Morgan Frost scored for Calgary. Dustin Wolf stopped 25 shots.

DUCKS 2, KINGS 1, SO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lukas Dostal made 43 saves, Trevor Zegras and Leo Carlsson scored in the shootout and Anaheim beat Los Angeles for their sixth victory in seven games.

Brian Dumoulin scored his first goal of the season early in the third period for the Ducks, who are rolling into the two-week international break amid their most successful stretch since November 2023.

Adrian Kempe scored the tying goal with 2:39 left in regulation and David Rittich stopped 24 shots for the Kings, whose three-game winning streak ended with their first loss to the rival Ducks in three meetings.

The 166th Freeway Faceoff began with two dull periods before Dumoulin finally scored in his 54th game for Anaheim, walking in from the point and beating Rittich.

