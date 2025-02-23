Goal of the season contender as Aboukhlal scores with stunning scissor-kick

PARIS (AP) — Toulouse winger Zakaria Aboukhlal has scored a stunning scissor-kick goal against Le Havre in the French league.…

PARIS (AP) — Toulouse winger Zakaria Aboukhlal has scored a stunning scissor-kick goal against Le Havre in the French league.

The 25-year-old Dutch player put Toulouse in front on Sunday with his left foot when he connected with a lofted ball from Shavy Babicka in the Le Havre area.

With his back to the goal, close to the penalty spot, Aboukhlal rose and unleashed an acrobatic shot that hit the right post and went into the back of the net.

It was Aboukhlal’s seventh league goal this season.

