GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 38, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 19
Airline 64, Calvary Baptist Academy 36
Albany 60, Bogalusa 19
Alexandria 46, Ruston 40
Arcadia 86, Haynesville 9
Ascension Christian School 42, Ascension Catholic 40
Assumption 46, Ellender 12
B.T. Washington 50, Loyola Prep 14
Brusly 62, Port Allen 25
Buckeye 44, Jena 32
Calvin 74, Georgetown 26
Captain Shreve 60, C.E. Byrd 16
Cecilia 39, Breaux Bridge 31
Central Catholic 59, Hanson Memorial 12
Church Point 47, Pine Prairie 10
Converse 52, Providence Classical 49
Covenant Christian Academy 51, Central Private 45
Denham Springs 74, Live Oak 53
Destrehan 43, H.L. Bourgeois 40
Doyle 49, Springfield 18
E.D. White 47, Morgan City 16
East Ascension 48, Prairieville 28
East Beauregard 30, Vinton 20
East St. John 70, Central Lafourche 16
Ebarb 51, Hornbeck 46
Elizabeth 77, Monterey 29
Fairview 67, Singer 7
Franklin 38, New Iberia Catholic 36
French Settlement 59, Northlake Christian 49
Gibsland-Coleman 57, Green Oaks 20
Glen Oaks 58, Collegiate Baton Rouge 14
Grand Isle 2, Lycee Francais de la Nouvelle-Orleans 0
Gueydan 24, Ascension Episcopal 22
Hahnville 53, Thibodaux 47
Hamilton Christian Academy 63, Elton 19
Hammond 32, Covington 30
Hannan 62, Lakeshore 44
Harrisonburg 58, Sicily Island 2
Haughton 40, Evangel Christian Academy 10
Higgins 52, Jefferson Rise 20
Huntington 78, Natchitoches Central 46
Iota 60, Crowley 29
Iowa 79, Washington-Marion 51
Istrouma 57, Belaire 19
Jeanerette 62, Centerville 31
Karr 60, Frederick Douglass 47
Kinder 46, Holy Savior Menard 37
LaSalle 55, St. Mary’s 36
Lacassine 57, Hathaway 50
Lafayette 55, Carencro 23
Lafayette Christian Academy 62, Welsh 14
Lake Arthur 57, Lafayette Renaissance 13
Lakeside 37, Winnfield 33
Leesville 70, Eunice 15
Logansport 59, Montgomery 45
Lutcher 44, South Terrebonne 37
Madison Prep 61, Geo Next Generation 6
Merryville 62, Basile 17
Minden 52, Bossier 45
Neville 50, Ouachita Parish 27
North Vermilion 55, Teurlings Catholic 37
Northshore 72, Salmen 51
Northside 51, RHS 46
Oak Hill 57, Avoyelles Charter 17
Oakdale 86, Port Barre 28
Parkway 57, Benton 26
Phoenix 59, Fisher 10
Pine 53, Sumner 17
Pitkin 64, Florien 54
Plain Dealing 45, Jonesboro-Hodge 32
Plaquemine 46, McKinley 15
Ponchatoula 48, Mandeville 45
Quitman 55, Doyline 11
Reeves 60, LaGrange 39
Ringgold 33, Glenbrook 25
Sam Houston 56, Southside 40
Simpson 73, Evans 40
Slidell 50, Fontainebleau 44
South Beauregard 73, St. Louis 17
St. Martinville 53, Erath 14
St. Michael 36, West Feliciana 33
St. Scholastica 56, Pearl River 16
St. Thomas Aquinas 64, Independence 26
St. Thomas More 54, Comeaux 18
Sterlington 58, Bastrop 29
Sulphur 35, New Iberia 23
Tioga 49, Grant 21
University 56, Chalmette 16
Vandebilt Catholic 70, South Lafourche 41
Vermilion Catholic 53, Highland Baptist 19
Vidalia 52, Caldwell Parish 42
Ville Platte 49, Northwest 47
Walker 77, St. Amant 64
West Monroe 64, Pineville 8
Westgate 52, David Thibodaux 21
Westminster Christian 64, North Central 48
Weston 79, Castor 62
White Castle 61, St. John 30
Woodlawn (BR) 79, Central – B.R. 29
Zachary 64, Scotlandville 3
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Delhi Charter vs. Ouachita Christian, ccd.
Peabody vs. Franklin Parish, ccd.
Rayville vs. General Trass (Lake Providence), ccd.
Simsboro vs. North Caddo, ccd.
