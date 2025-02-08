GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abbeville 38, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 19 Airline 64, Calvary Baptist Academy 36 Albany 60, Bogalusa 19 Alexandria…

Abbeville 38, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 19

Airline 64, Calvary Baptist Academy 36

Albany 60, Bogalusa 19

Alexandria 46, Ruston 40

Arcadia 86, Haynesville 9

Ascension Christian School 42, Ascension Catholic 40

Assumption 46, Ellender 12

B.T. Washington 50, Loyola Prep 14

Brusly 62, Port Allen 25

Buckeye 44, Jena 32

Calvin 74, Georgetown 26

Captain Shreve 60, C.E. Byrd 16

Cecilia 39, Breaux Bridge 31

Central Catholic 59, Hanson Memorial 12

Church Point 47, Pine Prairie 10

Converse 52, Providence Classical 49

Covenant Christian Academy 51, Central Private 45

Denham Springs 74, Live Oak 53

Destrehan 43, H.L. Bourgeois 40

Doyle 49, Springfield 18

E.D. White 47, Morgan City 16

East Ascension 48, Prairieville 28

East Beauregard 30, Vinton 20

East St. John 70, Central Lafourche 16

Ebarb 51, Hornbeck 46

Elizabeth 77, Monterey 29

Fairview 67, Singer 7

Franklin 38, New Iberia Catholic 36

French Settlement 59, Northlake Christian 49

Gibsland-Coleman 57, Green Oaks 20

Glen Oaks 58, Collegiate Baton Rouge 14

Grand Isle 2, Lycee Francais de la Nouvelle-Orleans 0

Gueydan 24, Ascension Episcopal 22

Hahnville 53, Thibodaux 47

Hamilton Christian Academy 63, Elton 19

Hammond 32, Covington 30

Hannan 62, Lakeshore 44

Harrisonburg 58, Sicily Island 2

Haughton 40, Evangel Christian Academy 10

Higgins 52, Jefferson Rise 20

Huntington 78, Natchitoches Central 46

Iota 60, Crowley 29

Iowa 79, Washington-Marion 51

Istrouma 57, Belaire 19

Jeanerette 62, Centerville 31

Karr 60, Frederick Douglass 47

Kinder 46, Holy Savior Menard 37

LaSalle 55, St. Mary’s 36

Lacassine 57, Hathaway 50

Lafayette 55, Carencro 23

Lafayette Christian Academy 62, Welsh 14

Lake Arthur 57, Lafayette Renaissance 13

Lakeside 37, Winnfield 33

Leesville 70, Eunice 15

Logansport 59, Montgomery 45

Lutcher 44, South Terrebonne 37

Madison Prep 61, Geo Next Generation 6

Merryville 62, Basile 17

Minden 52, Bossier 45

Neville 50, Ouachita Parish 27

North Vermilion 55, Teurlings Catholic 37

Northshore 72, Salmen 51

Northside 51, RHS 46

Oak Hill 57, Avoyelles Charter 17

Oakdale 86, Port Barre 28

Parkway 57, Benton 26

Phoenix 59, Fisher 10

Pine 53, Sumner 17

Pitkin 64, Florien 54

Plain Dealing 45, Jonesboro-Hodge 32

Plaquemine 46, McKinley 15

Ponchatoula 48, Mandeville 45

Quitman 55, Doyline 11

Reeves 60, LaGrange 39

Ringgold 33, Glenbrook 25

Sam Houston 56, Southside 40

Simpson 73, Evans 40

Slidell 50, Fontainebleau 44

South Beauregard 73, St. Louis 17

St. Martinville 53, Erath 14

St. Michael 36, West Feliciana 33

St. Scholastica 56, Pearl River 16

St. Thomas Aquinas 64, Independence 26

St. Thomas More 54, Comeaux 18

Sterlington 58, Bastrop 29

Sulphur 35, New Iberia 23

Tioga 49, Grant 21

University 56, Chalmette 16

Vandebilt Catholic 70, South Lafourche 41

Vermilion Catholic 53, Highland Baptist 19

Vidalia 52, Caldwell Parish 42

Ville Platte 49, Northwest 47

Walker 77, St. Amant 64

West Monroe 64, Pineville 8

Westgate 52, David Thibodaux 21

Westminster Christian 64, North Central 48

Weston 79, Castor 62

White Castle 61, St. John 30

Woodlawn (BR) 79, Central – B.R. 29

Zachary 64, Scotlandville 3

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Delhi Charter vs. Ouachita Christian, ccd.

Peabody vs. Franklin Parish, ccd.

Rayville vs. General Trass (Lake Providence), ccd.

Simsboro vs. North Caddo, ccd.

