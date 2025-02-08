BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 74, Tecumseh 55
Adrian Madison 82, Dundee 40
Allendale 67, Sparta 54
Ann Arbor Huron 77, Ypsilanti Lincoln 43
Auburn Hills Avondale 72, Detroit Country Day 48
Austin Catholic 65, Detroit Cristo Rey 33
Bark River-Harris 47, Eben Junction Superior Central 36
Barry County Christian School 90, Marshall Academy 36
Battle Creek Harper Creek 65, Parma Western 35
Battle Creek Pennfield 59, Coldwater 51
Battle Creek St Philip 58, Mendon 38
Bay City John Glenn 66, Garber 44
Bear Lake 80, Walkerville 14
Beaverton 70, Farwell 45
Belding 63, Comstock Park 44
Belleville 76, Dearborn Fordson 35
Bellevue 72, Burr Oak 52
Benton Harbor 68, Niles Brandywine 52
Bessemer 70, Chassell 58
Beverly Hills Groves 75, West Bloomfield 57
Big Rapids 66, Reed City 32
Blissfield 55, Ida 52
Bloomingdale 62, Marcellus 43
Bridgeport 54, Alma 33
Bridgman 55, Watervliet 42
Brighton 54, Howell 41
Brighton Charyl Stockwell 54, Livonia Clarenceville 49
Brooklyn Columbia Central 50, Jackson Northwest 43
Buchanan 37, Stevensville Lakeshore 32
Burton Bentley 85, Akron-Fairgrove 40
Byron Center South Christian 50, Grand Rapids West Catholic 35
Caledonia 47, Jenison 40
Caro 54, Unionville-Sebewaing 45
Cass City 56, Vassar 43
Cassopolis 64, Comstock 53
Central Lake 59, Johannesburg-Lewiston 39
Centreville 62, Bangor 22
Chandler Park Academy High School 66, Westland Hope 17
Charlevoix 62, Boyne City 40
Cheboygan 74, St Ignace 50
Chelsea 71, Pinckney 37
Chesaning 75, Montrose Hill-McCloy 26
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 60, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 50
Clinton 69, Hudson 60
Coloma 66, Allegan 60
Colon 61, Climax-Scotts 55
Corunna 73, Ortonville Brandon 48
Croswell-Lexington 59, Armada 48
Davison 84, Bay City Central 42
Dearborn 74, Livonia Stevenson 50
Deckerville 72, Mayville 64
Detriot International 51, Webberville 47
Detroit Central 76, Detroit Denby 61
Detroit Renaissance 88, Detroit Mumford 29
Dexter 56, Saline 42
Dollar Bay 69, L’Anse 65
Dryden 54, Peck 45
Durand 84, Byron 46
East Jordan 59, Gaylord St Mary 48
East Lansing 62, Lansing Waverly 60
Eau Claire 53, St. Joseph OLL 41
Edwardsburg 74, Otsego 42
Ellsworth 58, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 55
Fairview 48, Hillman 45
Farmington 54, Lake Orion 46
Flat Rock 59, Grosse Ile 40
Flint International 68, The New Standard 63
Flint Kearsley 61, Holly 51
Flint Powers 84, Bay City Western 47
Flushing 55, Swartz Creek 51
Freeland 57, Frankenmuth 56
Galesburg-Augusta 74, Martin 32
Gobles 58, Holland Black River 31
Goodrich 70, Lake Fenton 46
Grand Haven 70, Hudsonville 57
Grand Ledge 42, Okemos 39
Grand Rapids NorthPointe 67, Fruitport 64
Grand Rapids Northview 85, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 50
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 54, Forest Hills Eastern 50
Grand Traverse Academy 51, Interlochen 44
Grant 74, Remus Chippewa Hills 38
Greenville 54, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 36
Hamilton 73, Zeeland West 45
Hanover-Horton 52, Jonesville 50
Harbor Beach 57, Ubly 45
Harbor Light Christian 61, Alanson 34
Hart 53, Mason County Central 42
Hartland 56, Plymouth 47, OT
Hillsdale Academy 48, Tekonsha 10
Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 63, Calhoun Christian 47
Holland Christian 75, Grand Rapids Covenant 54
Holland West Ottawa 58, Grandville 57
Homer 62, Addison 46
Houghton 61, Hancock 21
Hudsonville Unity Christian 63, Holland 31
Imlay City 58, Almont 30
Indian River-Inland Lakes 64, Onaway 50
Ionia 49, Olivet 38
Iron Mountain 73, Gwinn 27
Ithaca 50, Hemlock 29
Jackson 43, Ypsilanti 41
Jackson Christian 48, North Adams-Jerome 34
Kalamazoo Christian 81, Constantine 30
Kalamazoo Hackett 80, Lawton 47
Kingston 55, Kinde-North Huron 25
Lansing Everett 69, Holt 58
Lansing Sexton 70, Charlotte 62
Lapeer 55, Midland 53
Leslie 48, Napoleon 37
Lincoln-Alcona 54, Heston 45
Linden 50, Fenton 48
Livonia Churchill 51, Westland John Glenn 44
Ludington 61, Manistee 37
Mackinac Island 64, Munising Baptist 54
Mackinaw City 68, Boyne Falls 29
Mancelona 69, Pellston 32
Marlette 56, Memphis 42
Marquette 82, Traverse City St Francis 50
Marshall 54, Hastings 32
Mason 61, St Johns 54
Mattawan 58, St Joseph 49
McBain 56, Evart 46
Midland Dow 43, Mount Pleasant 38
Milford 44, Lakeland (MI) 36
Millington 63, Bad Axe 46
Mio-AuSable 56, Atlanta 24
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 73, Milan 42
Morrice 37, Genesee 28
Munising 54, North Central 29
Muskegon 55, Byron Center 43
Muskegon Mona Shores 65, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 51
Muskegon Orchard View 68, Fremont 55
Negaunee 44, Ishpeming 39
New Lothrop 50, Otisville LakeVille 39
Newaygo 78, Howard City Tri-County 69
Newberry 54, Engadine 34
Newport Jefferson 54, Carleton Airport 52
Niles 44, Sturgis 37
North Farmington 53, Ferndale 52, OT
North Muskegon 59, Western Michigan Christian 39
Northville 60, Salem 47
Norway 78, Escanaba 51
Novi Christian 67, Westland Hope 40
Oakland International 47, Dearborn Riverside West 38
Onekama 43, Suttons Bay 41
Onsted 69, Hillsdale 34
Oscoda 50, Tawas 31
Ovid-Elsie 60, Birch Run 25
Owosso 53, Clio 47
Oxford 54, Birmingham Seaholm 44
Parchment 49, Schoolcraft 44
Paw Paw 46, Plainwell 37
Pentwater 76, Mason County Eastern 34
Pewamo-Westphalia 56, Grand Blanc 39
Pickford 69, Cedarville 24
Pontiac Notre Dame 66, Burton Genesee Christian 45
Portland 67, Lake Odessa Lakewood 25
Quincy 58, Vermontville Maple Valley 52
Redford Thurston 65, Garden City 35
Reese 66, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 43
Richmond 61, North Branch 55
Riverview 57, New Boston Huron 54
Rochester Adams 58, Rochester 52
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 55, Southfield Christian 45
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 75, Pontiac 57
Rockford 56, East Kentwood 49
Rogers City 53, Whittemore-Prescott 15
Romeo 65, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 57
Rudyard 70, Brimley 69
Saginaw Heritage 50, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 48
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 40
Saginaw Nouvel 67, Carrollton 36
Saginaw United 36, Flint Hamady 31
Saline Washtenaw Christian 65, Livingston Christian 46
Sandusky 70, Capac 46
Shelby 69, Holton 13
South Haven 74, Fennville 34
South Lyon East 59, South Lyon 56
St Charles 45, Ashley 26
St Clair 54, New Haven 46
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran def. Covert, forfeit
Standish-Sterling Central 75, Gladwin 68
Stephenson 92, Carney-Nadeau 62
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 53, Whitmore Lake 48
Stockbridge 47, Concord 43
Three Oaks River Valley 56, Benton Harbor Countryside 33
Traverse City Christian 52, Lake Leelanau St Mary 40
Troy 60, Harper Woods 42
Troy Athens 36, Oak Park 35
Union City 78, Reading 40
Utica Eisenhower 55, Utica 45
Vicksburg 68, Three Rivers 46
Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 69, Ontonagon 56
Waldron 62, Litchfield 24
Walled Lake Northern 35, Walled Lake Central 32
Warren Cousino 58, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 52
Waterford Mott 60, Waterford Kettering 50
Waterford Our Lady 46, Detroit Universal 28
Wayne Memorial 82, Franklin 50
West Michigan Aviation 76, Kent City Algoma Christian 50
White Cloud 48, Lakeview 31
White Pigeon 80, Lawrence 36
Whitehall 71, Oakridge High School 66
Wyoming 72, Wayland Union 35
Wyoming Godwin Heights 39, Grandville Calvin 34
Wyoming Lee 70, West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science 51
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 61, Grand Rapids Wellspring 48
Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 62, Coldwater Pansophia 54
Yale 65, Algonac 36
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 66, Ann Arbor Central Academy 36
Zeeland East 52, Spring Lake 40
Zion Christian 61, Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
