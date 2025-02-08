BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Adrian 74, Tecumseh 55 Adrian Madison 82, Dundee 40 Allendale 67, Sparta 54 Ann Arbor Huron 77,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 74, Tecumseh 55

Adrian Madison 82, Dundee 40

Allendale 67, Sparta 54

Ann Arbor Huron 77, Ypsilanti Lincoln 43

Auburn Hills Avondale 72, Detroit Country Day 48

Austin Catholic 65, Detroit Cristo Rey 33

Bark River-Harris 47, Eben Junction Superior Central 36

Barry County Christian School 90, Marshall Academy 36

Battle Creek Harper Creek 65, Parma Western 35

Battle Creek Pennfield 59, Coldwater 51

Battle Creek St Philip 58, Mendon 38

Bay City John Glenn 66, Garber 44

Bear Lake 80, Walkerville 14

Beaverton 70, Farwell 45

Belding 63, Comstock Park 44

Belleville 76, Dearborn Fordson 35

Bellevue 72, Burr Oak 52

Benton Harbor 68, Niles Brandywine 52

Bessemer 70, Chassell 58

Beverly Hills Groves 75, West Bloomfield 57

Big Rapids 66, Reed City 32

Blissfield 55, Ida 52

Bloomingdale 62, Marcellus 43

Bridgeport 54, Alma 33

Bridgman 55, Watervliet 42

Brighton 54, Howell 41

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 54, Livonia Clarenceville 49

Brooklyn Columbia Central 50, Jackson Northwest 43

Buchanan 37, Stevensville Lakeshore 32

Burton Bentley 85, Akron-Fairgrove 40

Byron Center South Christian 50, Grand Rapids West Catholic 35

Caledonia 47, Jenison 40

Caro 54, Unionville-Sebewaing 45

Cass City 56, Vassar 43

Cassopolis 64, Comstock 53

Central Lake 59, Johannesburg-Lewiston 39

Centreville 62, Bangor 22

Chandler Park Academy High School 66, Westland Hope 17

Charlevoix 62, Boyne City 40

Cheboygan 74, St Ignace 50

Chelsea 71, Pinckney 37

Chesaning 75, Montrose Hill-McCloy 26

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 60, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 50

Clinton 69, Hudson 60

Coloma 66, Allegan 60

Colon 61, Climax-Scotts 55

Corunna 73, Ortonville Brandon 48

Croswell-Lexington 59, Armada 48

Davison 84, Bay City Central 42

Dearborn 74, Livonia Stevenson 50

Deckerville 72, Mayville 64

Detriot International 51, Webberville 47

Detroit Central 76, Detroit Denby 61

Detroit Renaissance 88, Detroit Mumford 29

Dexter 56, Saline 42

Dollar Bay 69, L’Anse 65

Dryden 54, Peck 45

Durand 84, Byron 46

East Jordan 59, Gaylord St Mary 48

East Lansing 62, Lansing Waverly 60

Eau Claire 53, St. Joseph OLL 41

Edwardsburg 74, Otsego 42

Ellsworth 58, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 55

Fairview 48, Hillman 45

Farmington 54, Lake Orion 46

Flat Rock 59, Grosse Ile 40

Flint International 68, The New Standard 63

Flint Kearsley 61, Holly 51

Flint Powers 84, Bay City Western 47

Flushing 55, Swartz Creek 51

Freeland 57, Frankenmuth 56

Galesburg-Augusta 74, Martin 32

Gobles 58, Holland Black River 31

Goodrich 70, Lake Fenton 46

Grand Haven 70, Hudsonville 57

Grand Ledge 42, Okemos 39

Grand Rapids NorthPointe 67, Fruitport 64

Grand Rapids Northview 85, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 50

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 54, Forest Hills Eastern 50

Grand Traverse Academy 51, Interlochen 44

Grant 74, Remus Chippewa Hills 38

Greenville 54, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 36

Hamilton 73, Zeeland West 45

Hanover-Horton 52, Jonesville 50

Harbor Beach 57, Ubly 45

Harbor Light Christian 61, Alanson 34

Hart 53, Mason County Central 42

Hartland 56, Plymouth 47, OT

Hillsdale Academy 48, Tekonsha 10

Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 63, Calhoun Christian 47

Holland Christian 75, Grand Rapids Covenant 54

Holland West Ottawa 58, Grandville 57

Homer 62, Addison 46

Houghton 61, Hancock 21

Hudsonville Unity Christian 63, Holland 31

Imlay City 58, Almont 30

Indian River-Inland Lakes 64, Onaway 50

Ionia 49, Olivet 38

Iron Mountain 73, Gwinn 27

Ithaca 50, Hemlock 29

Jackson 43, Ypsilanti 41

Jackson Christian 48, North Adams-Jerome 34

Kalamazoo Christian 81, Constantine 30

Kalamazoo Hackett 80, Lawton 47

Kingston 55, Kinde-North Huron 25

Lansing Everett 69, Holt 58

Lansing Sexton 70, Charlotte 62

Lapeer 55, Midland 53

Leslie 48, Napoleon 37

Lincoln-Alcona 54, Heston 45

Linden 50, Fenton 48

Livonia Churchill 51, Westland John Glenn 44

Ludington 61, Manistee 37

Mackinac Island 64, Munising Baptist 54

Mackinaw City 68, Boyne Falls 29

Mancelona 69, Pellston 32

Marlette 56, Memphis 42

Marquette 82, Traverse City St Francis 50

Marshall 54, Hastings 32

Mason 61, St Johns 54

Mattawan 58, St Joseph 49

McBain 56, Evart 46

Midland Dow 43, Mount Pleasant 38

Milford 44, Lakeland (MI) 36

Millington 63, Bad Axe 46

Mio-AuSable 56, Atlanta 24

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 73, Milan 42

Morrice 37, Genesee 28

Munising 54, North Central 29

Muskegon 55, Byron Center 43

Muskegon Mona Shores 65, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 51

Muskegon Orchard View 68, Fremont 55

Negaunee 44, Ishpeming 39

New Lothrop 50, Otisville LakeVille 39

Newaygo 78, Howard City Tri-County 69

Newberry 54, Engadine 34

Newport Jefferson 54, Carleton Airport 52

Niles 44, Sturgis 37

North Farmington 53, Ferndale 52, OT

North Muskegon 59, Western Michigan Christian 39

Northville 60, Salem 47

Norway 78, Escanaba 51

Novi Christian 67, Westland Hope 40

Oakland International 47, Dearborn Riverside West 38

Onekama 43, Suttons Bay 41

Onsted 69, Hillsdale 34

Oscoda 50, Tawas 31

Ovid-Elsie 60, Birch Run 25

Owosso 53, Clio 47

Oxford 54, Birmingham Seaholm 44

Parchment 49, Schoolcraft 44

Paw Paw 46, Plainwell 37

Pentwater 76, Mason County Eastern 34

Pewamo-Westphalia 56, Grand Blanc 39

Pickford 69, Cedarville 24

Pontiac Notre Dame 66, Burton Genesee Christian 45

Portland 67, Lake Odessa Lakewood 25

Quincy 58, Vermontville Maple Valley 52

Redford Thurston 65, Garden City 35

Reese 66, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 43

Richmond 61, North Branch 55

Riverview 57, New Boston Huron 54

Rochester Adams 58, Rochester 52

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 55, Southfield Christian 45

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 75, Pontiac 57

Rockford 56, East Kentwood 49

Rogers City 53, Whittemore-Prescott 15

Romeo 65, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 57

Rudyard 70, Brimley 69

Saginaw Heritage 50, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 48

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 40

Saginaw Nouvel 67, Carrollton 36

Saginaw United 36, Flint Hamady 31

Saline Washtenaw Christian 65, Livingston Christian 46

Sandusky 70, Capac 46

Shelby 69, Holton 13

South Haven 74, Fennville 34

South Lyon East 59, South Lyon 56

St Charles 45, Ashley 26

St Clair 54, New Haven 46

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran def. Covert, forfeit

Standish-Sterling Central 75, Gladwin 68

Stephenson 92, Carney-Nadeau 62

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 53, Whitmore Lake 48

Stockbridge 47, Concord 43

Three Oaks River Valley 56, Benton Harbor Countryside 33

Traverse City Christian 52, Lake Leelanau St Mary 40

Troy 60, Harper Woods 42

Troy Athens 36, Oak Park 35

Union City 78, Reading 40

Utica Eisenhower 55, Utica 45

Vicksburg 68, Three Rivers 46

Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 69, Ontonagon 56

Waldron 62, Litchfield 24

Walled Lake Northern 35, Walled Lake Central 32

Warren Cousino 58, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 52

Waterford Mott 60, Waterford Kettering 50

Waterford Our Lady 46, Detroit Universal 28

Wayne Memorial 82, Franklin 50

West Michigan Aviation 76, Kent City Algoma Christian 50

White Cloud 48, Lakeview 31

White Pigeon 80, Lawrence 36

Whitehall 71, Oakridge High School 66

Wyoming 72, Wayland Union 35

Wyoming Godwin Heights 39, Grandville Calvin 34

Wyoming Lee 70, West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science 51

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 61, Grand Rapids Wellspring 48

Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 62, Coldwater Pansophia 54

Yale 65, Algonac 36

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 66, Ann Arbor Central Academy 36

Zeeland East 52, Spring Lake 40

Zion Christian 61, Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 40

