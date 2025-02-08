GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addenbrooke 32, Arrupe 27
Air Academy 74, Discovery Canyon 39
Alamosa 59, Bayfield 16
Caliche 43, Holyoke 19
Cedaredge 51, North Fork 21
Centauri 66, Montezuma-Cortez 29
Central 37, South 17
Chaparral 62, Heritage 34
Cherokee Trail 60, Overland 46
Cherry Creek 74, Arapahoe 58
Coal Ridge 190, Delta 51
Del Norte 39, Center 20
Eads 49, Granada 26
East 71, Centennial 24
Erie 42, Fairview 26
Estes Park 43, Belleview Christian 42
FMHS 67, Grand Junction 35
Flatirons Academy 42, Loveland Classical 15
Fleming 70, Weldon Valley 42
Fort Collins 57, Loveland 42
Front Range Baptist 39, Denver Waldorf 38
Gilpin County 48, Dayspring Christian 33
Golden 58, Wheat Ridge 20
Grandview 65, Smoky Hill 15
Green Mountain 46, D’Evelyn 43
Hi-Plains 41, Flagler 34
Highland 53, Strasburg 38
Hoehne 55, Kim 14
Holy Family 45, Longmont 33
Idalia 48, Burlington 44
J.K. Mullen 40, Eaglecrest 38
John F. Kennedy 50, Lincoln 16
La Junta 37, James Irwin Charter School 33
Las Animas 30, Crowley County 20
Legend 39, ThunderRidge 26
Littleton 65, Pomona 17
Lutheran 45, Palmer Ridge 42
Manual 40, Bruce Randolph 34
McClave 65, Cheraw 17
Mead 55, Skyline High School 16
Monarch 47, Legacy 38
Nucla 52, Telluride 12
Pagosa Springs 47, Monte Vista 21
Palisade 39, Montrose High School 37
Platte Valley 66, Windsor Charter 40
Regis Jesuit 55, Highlands Ranch 39
Resurrection Christian 65, Liberty Common 11
Roaring Fork 74, Olathe 20
Rock Canyon 53, Mountain Vista 48
Roosevelt 72, Greeley Central 24
Sierra Grande 52, Centennial 15
Skyview 44, Rangeview 43
Standley Lake 57, Conifer 23
Steamboat Springs 36, Basalt 22
Thomas Jefferson 39, Regis Groff 29
Timnath 53, Severance 39
Trinidad 34, Custer County 32
Vista PEAK 72, Northfield 65
West 58, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 20
Wiggins 39, Yuma 34
Wiley 67, Manzanola 4
Windsor 50, Keller Fossil Ridge, Texas 31
Wray 70, Frontier Academy 40
___
