GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addenbrooke 32, Arrupe 27

Air Academy 74, Discovery Canyon 39

Alamosa 59, Bayfield 16

Caliche 43, Holyoke 19

Cedaredge 51, North Fork 21

Centauri 66, Montezuma-Cortez 29

Central 37, South 17

Chaparral 62, Heritage 34

Cherokee Trail 60, Overland 46

Cherry Creek 74, Arapahoe 58

Coal Ridge 190, Delta 51

Del Norte 39, Center 20

Eads 49, Granada 26

East 71, Centennial 24

Erie 42, Fairview 26

Estes Park 43, Belleview Christian 42

FMHS 67, Grand Junction 35

Flatirons Academy 42, Loveland Classical 15

Fleming 70, Weldon Valley 42

Fort Collins 57, Loveland 42

Front Range Baptist 39, Denver Waldorf 38

Gilpin County 48, Dayspring Christian 33

Golden 58, Wheat Ridge 20

Grandview 65, Smoky Hill 15

Green Mountain 46, D’Evelyn 43

Hi-Plains 41, Flagler 34

Highland 53, Strasburg 38

Hoehne 55, Kim 14

Holy Family 45, Longmont 33

Idalia 48, Burlington 44

J.K. Mullen 40, Eaglecrest 38

John F. Kennedy 50, Lincoln 16

La Junta 37, James Irwin Charter School 33

Las Animas 30, Crowley County 20

Legend 39, ThunderRidge 26

Littleton 65, Pomona 17

Lutheran 45, Palmer Ridge 42

Manual 40, Bruce Randolph 34

McClave 65, Cheraw 17

Mead 55, Skyline High School 16

Monarch 47, Legacy 38

Nucla 52, Telluride 12

Pagosa Springs 47, Monte Vista 21

Palisade 39, Montrose High School 37

Platte Valley 66, Windsor Charter 40

Regis Jesuit 55, Highlands Ranch 39

Resurrection Christian 65, Liberty Common 11

Roaring Fork 74, Olathe 20

Rock Canyon 53, Mountain Vista 48

Roosevelt 72, Greeley Central 24

Sierra Grande 52, Centennial 15

Skyview 44, Rangeview 43

Standley Lake 57, Conifer 23

Steamboat Springs 36, Basalt 22

Thomas Jefferson 39, Regis Groff 29

Timnath 53, Severance 39

Trinidad 34, Custer County 32

Vista PEAK 72, Northfield 65

West 58, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 20

Wiggins 39, Yuma 34

Wiley 67, Manzanola 4

Windsor 50, Keller Fossil Ridge, Texas 31

Wray 70, Frontier Academy 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.