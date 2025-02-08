GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegan 37, Coloma 20
Allendale 60, Sparta 27
Alma 77, Bridgeport 49
Alpena 59, Traverse City West 55
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 60, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 26
Ann Arbor Skyline 84, Bedford 79
Baraga 47, Painesdale Jeffers 41
Bark River-Harris 41, Eben Junction Superior Central 22
Bath 44, Saranac 32
Battle Creek Central 43, Richland Gull Lake 41
Battle Creek Lakeview 36, Portage Central 19
Bear Lake 40, Walkerville 20
Beaverton 55, Farwell 14
Belleville 71, Dearborn Fordson 30
Benzie Central 38, Suttons Bay 33
Big Rapids 31, Reed City 28
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 41, Gabriel Richard Catholic 33
Boyne City 58, Charlevoix 22
Brethren 51, Buckley 35
Brighton Charyl Stockwell 33, Southfield Christian 19
Brownstown Woodhaven 48, Southgate Anderson 8
Burton Genesee Christian 43, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 33
Byron Center South Christian 58, Grand Rapids West Catholic 51, OT
Cadillac 50, Petoskey 37
Caledonia 51, Jenison 50
Calumet 68, Escanaba 40
Canton 53, Novi 27
Carleton Airport 44, Newport Jefferson 39
Cassopolis 67, Bangor 39
Cedar Springs 52, Lowell 33
Chelsea 46, Pinckney 23
Clawson 53, Warren Mott 48
Climax-Scotts 52, Colon 35
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 56, Port Huron Northern 46
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 56, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 46
Coldwater 50, Battle Creek Pennfield 16
Corunna 53, Ortonville Brandon 17
Crystal Falls Forest Park 48, West Iron County 41
Davison 44, Bay City Central 41
DeWitt 63, Sault Ste Marie 34
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 70, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 23
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 59, Melvindale 32
Detroit Osborn 46, Chandler Park Academy High School 31
Dexter 51, Saline 32
Durand 57, Byron 10
East Grand Rapids 45, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 23
Evart 42, McBain 37
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 47, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 24
Faith Baptist 44, FAITH HomeSchool 26
Ferndale University 31, Oak Park 18
Flint CHASE 52, Immanuel Baptist 32
Flint Kearsley 59, Holly 13
Flint Powers 66, Bay City Western 42
Flushing 57, Swartz Creek 16
Fowler 66, Potterville 26
Frankfort 39, Maple City Glen Lake 35
Fraser 45, Marysville 28
Freeland 55, Frankenmuth 51
Fruitport 40, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 37
Garber 49, Bay City John Glenn 29
Genesee 53, Morrice 30
Gladstone 61, Menominee 25
Gladwin 58, Standish-Sterling Central 37
Goodrich 59, Lake Fenton 17
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 63, Grand Rapids Christian 33
Grand Rapids Northview 50, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 35
Grandville 43, Holland West Ottawa 33
Grandville Calvin 77, Wyoming Godwin Heights 50
Grass Lake 58, Michigan Center 45
Greenville 64, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 45
Hancock 44, Houghton 41
Hanover-Horton 29, Jonesville 23
Harbor Springs 68, Cheboygan 16
Hartland 40, Plymouth 25
Haslett 69, Fowlerville 36
Hemlock 64, Ithaca 18
Holland Black River 55, Gobles 54
Holland Christian 55, Grand Rapids Covenant 38
Hopkins 31, Kelloggsville 12
Howell 52, Brighton 46
Hudsonville 49, Grand Haven 34
Hudsonville Unity Christian 67, Holland 14
Imlay City 71, Almont 34
Ionia 45, Olivet 27
Ishpeming Westwood 49, Manistique 33
Jackson 51, Ypsilanti 29
Kalamazoo Central 47, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 25
Kalamazoo Christian 68, Constantine 24
Kalamazoo Hackett 50, Lawton 31
Kent City 49, Montague 26
Kingsford 63, Marquette 44
Kingsley 58, Kalkaska 24
Lakeview 55, White Cloud 43
Lansing Christian 45, Laingsburg 31
Leland 46, Onekama 44
Lenawee Christian 48, Britton-Deerfield 5
Leslie 55, Napoleon 24
Liggett 56, Ann Arbor Greenhills 28
Linden 49, Fenton 39
Livonia Stevenson 56, Dearborn 40
Macomb Dakota 39, Grosse Pointe South 36
Madison Heights Lamphere 36, Center Line 30
Marshall 68, Hastings 29
Martin 52, Galesburg-Augusta 44
Melvindale ABT 47, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 24
Mendon 46, Battle Creek St Philip 33
Michigan Deaf 35, Ohio Deaf, Ohio 31
Midland 56, Lapeer 28
Midland Bullock Creek 46, Clare 38
Midland Dow 71, Mount Pleasant 47
Milford 36, Lakeland (MI) 28
Morenci 58, Sand Creek 21
Morley-Stanwood 65, Midland Calvary 34
Muskegon Mona Shores 40, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 28
Negaunee 44, Ishpeming 30
New Buffalo 29, Lawrence 28
Newaygo 58, Howard City Tri-County 24
Niles Brandywine 72, Benton Harbor 14
Northville 66, Salem 30
Notre Dame Academy, Ohio 55, Farmington Hills Mercy 43
Otsego 53, Edwardsburg 42
Owosso 47, Clio 32
Oxford 56, Ferndale 47
Parma Western 59, Battle Creek Harper Creek 36
Paw Paw 68, Plainwell 58
Pentwater 37, Marion 30
Pewamo-Westphalia 74, Dansville 26
Plymouth Christian 51, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 35
Portland 50, Lake Odessa Lakewood 17
Redford Thurston 50, Garden City 16
Remus Chippewa Hills 40, Grant 33
Rochester 34, Rochester Adams 13
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 74, Livonia Clarenceville 24
Rockford 67, East Kentwood 27
Rogers City 40, Whittemore-Prescott 23
Romeo 59, Utica 23
Roscommon 51, Beal City 29
Royal Oak Shrine 39, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 38
Saginaw Heritage 67, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 38
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 37
Saginaw Nouvel 69, Carrollton 11
Sanford-Meridian 70, Pinconning 37
Saugatuck 59, Delton Kellogg 31
Schoolcraft 35, Parchment 24
Shelby 39, Holton 20
Shepherd 65, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 22
South Haven 51, Fennville 25
South Lyon 32, South Lyon East 28
Spring Lake 47, Zeeland East 34
St Catherine 52, Birmingham Seaholm 51
St Charles 69, Ashley 47
St Johns 47, Mason 42
St. Clair Shores South Lake 58, Sterling Heights Stevenson 39
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 43, Hartford 13
St. Joseph OLL 52, Eau Claire 11
St. Louis (MI) 42, Harrison 31
Stevensville Lakeshore 66, Portage Northern 24
Sturgis 49, Niles 42
Summerfield 50, Whiteford 36
Tecumseh 71, Adrian 21
The New Standard 63, Flint International 36
Traverse City Central 62, Gaylord 30
Utica Eisenhower 71, Port Huron 44
Vicksburg 73, Three Rivers 24
Walled Lake Northern 53, Walled Lake Central 30
Warren Cousino 37, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 35
Warren Woods Tower 51, Sterling Heights 26
Waterford Kettering 51, Walled Lake Western 13
Waterford Our Lady 29, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 20
Wayland Union 46, Wyoming 43
West Michigan Aviation 30, Holland Calvary 20
Western Michigan Christian 48, North Muskegon 34
Whitehall 45, Oakridge High School 34
Whitmore Lake 46, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 36
Williamston 47, Lansing Eastern 27
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 61, Grand Rapids Wellspring 10
Yale 60, Algonac 16
Zeeland West 52, Hamilton 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Breckenridge vs. Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart, ppd.
Clinton Township Clintondale vs. Hazel Park, ccd.
Kinde-North Huron vs. Akron-Fairgrove, ccd.
Lansing Catholic vs. Eaton Rapids, ccd.
Oak Park vs. Ferndale University, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.