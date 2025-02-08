GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Allegan 37, Coloma 20 Allendale 60, Sparta 27 Alma 77, Bridgeport 49 Alpena 59, Traverse City West…

Allegan 37, Coloma 20

Allendale 60, Sparta 27

Alma 77, Bridgeport 49

Alpena 59, Traverse City West 55

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 60, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 26

Ann Arbor Skyline 84, Bedford 79

Baraga 47, Painesdale Jeffers 41

Bark River-Harris 41, Eben Junction Superior Central 22

Bath 44, Saranac 32

Battle Creek Central 43, Richland Gull Lake 41

Battle Creek Lakeview 36, Portage Central 19

Bear Lake 40, Walkerville 20

Beaverton 55, Farwell 14

Belleville 71, Dearborn Fordson 30

Benzie Central 38, Suttons Bay 33

Big Rapids 31, Reed City 28

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 41, Gabriel Richard Catholic 33

Boyne City 58, Charlevoix 22

Brethren 51, Buckley 35

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 33, Southfield Christian 19

Brownstown Woodhaven 48, Southgate Anderson 8

Burton Genesee Christian 43, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 33

Byron Center South Christian 58, Grand Rapids West Catholic 51, OT

Cadillac 50, Petoskey 37

Caledonia 51, Jenison 50

Calumet 68, Escanaba 40

Canton 53, Novi 27

Carleton Airport 44, Newport Jefferson 39

Cassopolis 67, Bangor 39

Cedar Springs 52, Lowell 33

Chelsea 46, Pinckney 23

Clawson 53, Warren Mott 48

Climax-Scotts 52, Colon 35

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 56, Port Huron Northern 46

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 56, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 46

Coldwater 50, Battle Creek Pennfield 16

Corunna 53, Ortonville Brandon 17

Crystal Falls Forest Park 48, West Iron County 41

Davison 44, Bay City Central 41

DeWitt 63, Sault Ste Marie 34

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 70, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 23

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 59, Melvindale 32

Detroit Osborn 46, Chandler Park Academy High School 31

Dexter 51, Saline 32

Durand 57, Byron 10

East Grand Rapids 45, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 23

Evart 42, McBain 37

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 47, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 24

Faith Baptist 44, FAITH HomeSchool 26

Ferndale University 31, Oak Park 18

Flint CHASE 52, Immanuel Baptist 32

Flint Kearsley 59, Holly 13

Flint Powers 66, Bay City Western 42

Flushing 57, Swartz Creek 16

Fowler 66, Potterville 26

Frankfort 39, Maple City Glen Lake 35

Fraser 45, Marysville 28

Freeland 55, Frankenmuth 51

Fruitport 40, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 37

Garber 49, Bay City John Glenn 29

Genesee 53, Morrice 30

Gladstone 61, Menominee 25

Gladwin 58, Standish-Sterling Central 37

Goodrich 59, Lake Fenton 17

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 63, Grand Rapids Christian 33

Grand Rapids Northview 50, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 35

Grandville 43, Holland West Ottawa 33

Grandville Calvin 77, Wyoming Godwin Heights 50

Grass Lake 58, Michigan Center 45

Greenville 64, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 45

Hancock 44, Houghton 41

Hanover-Horton 29, Jonesville 23

Harbor Springs 68, Cheboygan 16

Hartland 40, Plymouth 25

Haslett 69, Fowlerville 36

Hemlock 64, Ithaca 18

Holland Black River 55, Gobles 54

Holland Christian 55, Grand Rapids Covenant 38

Hopkins 31, Kelloggsville 12

Howell 52, Brighton 46

Hudsonville 49, Grand Haven 34

Hudsonville Unity Christian 67, Holland 14

Imlay City 71, Almont 34

Ionia 45, Olivet 27

Ishpeming Westwood 49, Manistique 33

Jackson 51, Ypsilanti 29

Kalamazoo Central 47, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 25

Kalamazoo Christian 68, Constantine 24

Kalamazoo Hackett 50, Lawton 31

Kent City 49, Montague 26

Kingsford 63, Marquette 44

Kingsley 58, Kalkaska 24

Lakeview 55, White Cloud 43

Lansing Christian 45, Laingsburg 31

Leland 46, Onekama 44

Lenawee Christian 48, Britton-Deerfield 5

Leslie 55, Napoleon 24

Liggett 56, Ann Arbor Greenhills 28

Linden 49, Fenton 39

Livonia Stevenson 56, Dearborn 40

Macomb Dakota 39, Grosse Pointe South 36

Madison Heights Lamphere 36, Center Line 30

Marshall 68, Hastings 29

Martin 52, Galesburg-Augusta 44

Melvindale ABT 47, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 24

Mendon 46, Battle Creek St Philip 33

Michigan Deaf 35, Ohio Deaf, Ohio 31

Midland 56, Lapeer 28

Midland Bullock Creek 46, Clare 38

Midland Dow 71, Mount Pleasant 47

Milford 36, Lakeland (MI) 28

Morenci 58, Sand Creek 21

Morley-Stanwood 65, Midland Calvary 34

Muskegon Mona Shores 40, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 28

Negaunee 44, Ishpeming 30

New Buffalo 29, Lawrence 28

Newaygo 58, Howard City Tri-County 24

Niles Brandywine 72, Benton Harbor 14

Northville 66, Salem 30

Notre Dame Academy, Ohio 55, Farmington Hills Mercy 43

Otsego 53, Edwardsburg 42

Owosso 47, Clio 32

Oxford 56, Ferndale 47

Parma Western 59, Battle Creek Harper Creek 36

Paw Paw 68, Plainwell 58

Pentwater 37, Marion 30

Pewamo-Westphalia 74, Dansville 26

Plymouth Christian 51, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 35

Portland 50, Lake Odessa Lakewood 17

Redford Thurston 50, Garden City 16

Remus Chippewa Hills 40, Grant 33

Rochester 34, Rochester Adams 13

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 74, Livonia Clarenceville 24

Rockford 67, East Kentwood 27

Rogers City 40, Whittemore-Prescott 23

Romeo 59, Utica 23

Roscommon 51, Beal City 29

Royal Oak Shrine 39, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 38

Saginaw Heritage 67, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 38

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 37

Saginaw Nouvel 69, Carrollton 11

Sanford-Meridian 70, Pinconning 37

Saugatuck 59, Delton Kellogg 31

Schoolcraft 35, Parchment 24

Shelby 39, Holton 20

Shepherd 65, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 22

South Haven 51, Fennville 25

South Lyon 32, South Lyon East 28

Spring Lake 47, Zeeland East 34

St Catherine 52, Birmingham Seaholm 51

St Charles 69, Ashley 47

St Johns 47, Mason 42

St. Clair Shores South Lake 58, Sterling Heights Stevenson 39

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 43, Hartford 13

St. Joseph OLL 52, Eau Claire 11

St. Louis (MI) 42, Harrison 31

Stevensville Lakeshore 66, Portage Northern 24

Sturgis 49, Niles 42

Summerfield 50, Whiteford 36

Tecumseh 71, Adrian 21

The New Standard 63, Flint International 36

Traverse City Central 62, Gaylord 30

Utica Eisenhower 71, Port Huron 44

Vicksburg 73, Three Rivers 24

Walled Lake Northern 53, Walled Lake Central 30

Warren Cousino 37, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 35

Warren Woods Tower 51, Sterling Heights 26

Waterford Kettering 51, Walled Lake Western 13

Waterford Our Lady 29, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 20

Wayland Union 46, Wyoming 43

West Michigan Aviation 30, Holland Calvary 20

Western Michigan Christian 48, North Muskegon 34

Whitehall 45, Oakridge High School 34

Whitmore Lake 46, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 36

Williamston 47, Lansing Eastern 27

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 61, Grand Rapids Wellspring 10

Yale 60, Algonac 16

Zeeland West 52, Hamilton 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Breckenridge vs. Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart, ppd.

Clinton Township Clintondale vs. Hazel Park, ccd.

Kinde-North Huron vs. Akron-Fairgrove, ccd.

Lansing Catholic vs. Eaton Rapids, ccd.

Oak Park vs. Ferndale University, ppd.

