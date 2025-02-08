GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Andrew Jackson 90, North Central 11 Ashley Ridge 60, Summerville 48 Aynor 50, Georgetown 37 Beaufort 56,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrew Jackson 90, North Central 11

Ashley Ridge 60, Summerville 48

Aynor 50, Georgetown 37

Beaufort 56, May River 34

Berkeley 41, Wando 32

Bethune-Bowman 55, St. John’s 37

Bishop England 63, Bluffton 33

Blacksburg 42, Brashier Middle College 33

Blythewood 53, Sumter 34

Broome 46, Mountain View 33

Calhoun County 65, Wagener-Salley 26

Camden 80, York Comprehensive 15

Carolina Forest 65, Myrtle Beach 17

Carvers Bay 55, Hemingway 14

Cathedral Academy 28, Summerville Faith Christian 7

Chapin 64, River Bluff 47

Chesterfield 46, Cheraw 39

Christ Church Episcopal 55, Palmetto HS SC 39

Clinton 34, Eau Claire 31

Clover 71, Indian Land 21

Curtis Baptist, Ga. 52, Jefferson Davis Academy 17

D.W. Daniel 67, Travelers Rest 29

Darlington 62, Hartsville 27

Dillon 41, Waccamaw 30

Dixie 31, Abbeville 29

Dutch Fork 45, Lexington 31

Eastside 37, Wade Hampton (G) 29

First Baptist 57, Northwood Academy 43

Fort Dorchester 45, James Island 40

Gaffney 61, Spartanburg 57

Gilbert 58, Brookland-Cayce 49

Gray Collegiate Academy 51, South Aiken 17

Green Sea Floyds 39, Lake View 25

Greenwood 39, Woodmont 27

Heathwood Hall 73, Hammond 32

Hilton Head Island 53, Colleton County 31

J.L. Mann 48, Greenville 38

James F. Byrnes 29, Dorman 24

Kingstree 48, Mullins 46

Lake Marion 62, Bridges 37

Landrum 54, Chesnee 24

Latta 78, Hannah-Pamplico 14

Lee Central 86, Governors School 6

Legion Collegiate 88, Greater Cabarrus Home, N.C. 11

Liberty 49, High Point Academy 45

Lower Richland 64, Lakewood 35

Marion 44, Manning 40

North Augusta 65, Airport 19

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 38, Hanahan 26

Patrick Henry Academy 45, Colleton Prep 39

Pendleton 59, Belton-Honea Path 33

Ridge View 74, West Florence 24

Rock Hill 74, Northwestern 23

Scott’s Branch 50, Cross 21

Shining Light, N.C. 58, Mountain View Christian Academy 37

Socastee 35, Conway 32

South Florence 47, Wilson 42

South Pointe 66, Lancaster 22

Strom Thurmond 47, Pelion 7

Timberland 34, Philip Simmons 32

Union County 51, Greer Middle College 24

West Ashley 86, R.B. Stall 18

Westside 73, Wren 32

Westwood 66, Lugoff-Elgin 24

White Knoll 43, Irmo 29

Williston-Elko 56, Blackville-Hilda 33

Woodland 54, Academic Magnet 32

