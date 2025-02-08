GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrew Jackson 90, North Central 11
Ashley Ridge 60, Summerville 48
Aynor 50, Georgetown 37
Beaufort 56, May River 34
Berkeley 41, Wando 32
Bethune-Bowman 55, St. John’s 37
Bishop England 63, Bluffton 33
Blacksburg 42, Brashier Middle College 33
Blythewood 53, Sumter 34
Broome 46, Mountain View 33
Calhoun County 65, Wagener-Salley 26
Camden 80, York Comprehensive 15
Carolina Forest 65, Myrtle Beach 17
Carvers Bay 55, Hemingway 14
Cathedral Academy 28, Summerville Faith Christian 7
Chapin 64, River Bluff 47
Chesterfield 46, Cheraw 39
Christ Church Episcopal 55, Palmetto HS SC 39
Clinton 34, Eau Claire 31
Clover 71, Indian Land 21
Curtis Baptist, Ga. 52, Jefferson Davis Academy 17
D.W. Daniel 67, Travelers Rest 29
Darlington 62, Hartsville 27
Dillon 41, Waccamaw 30
Dixie 31, Abbeville 29
Dutch Fork 45, Lexington 31
Eastside 37, Wade Hampton (G) 29
First Baptist 57, Northwood Academy 43
Fort Dorchester 45, James Island 40
Gaffney 61, Spartanburg 57
Gilbert 58, Brookland-Cayce 49
Gray Collegiate Academy 51, South Aiken 17
Green Sea Floyds 39, Lake View 25
Greenwood 39, Woodmont 27
Heathwood Hall 73, Hammond 32
Hilton Head Island 53, Colleton County 31
J.L. Mann 48, Greenville 38
James F. Byrnes 29, Dorman 24
Kingstree 48, Mullins 46
Lake Marion 62, Bridges 37
Landrum 54, Chesnee 24
Latta 78, Hannah-Pamplico 14
Lee Central 86, Governors School 6
Legion Collegiate 88, Greater Cabarrus Home, N.C. 11
Liberty 49, High Point Academy 45
Lower Richland 64, Lakewood 35
Marion 44, Manning 40
North Augusta 65, Airport 19
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 38, Hanahan 26
Patrick Henry Academy 45, Colleton Prep 39
Pendleton 59, Belton-Honea Path 33
Ridge View 74, West Florence 24
Rock Hill 74, Northwestern 23
Scott’s Branch 50, Cross 21
Shining Light, N.C. 58, Mountain View Christian Academy 37
Socastee 35, Conway 32
South Florence 47, Wilson 42
South Pointe 66, Lancaster 22
Strom Thurmond 47, Pelion 7
Timberland 34, Philip Simmons 32
Union County 51, Greer Middle College 24
West Ashley 86, R.B. Stall 18
Westside 73, Wren 32
Westwood 66, Lugoff-Elgin 24
White Knoll 43, Irmo 29
Williston-Elko 56, Blackville-Hilda 33
Woodland 54, Academic Magnet 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
