Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST
LIU Post 6, Alaska-Anchorage 1
Holy Cross 7, Mercyhurst 3
Robert Morris 4, Niagara 3, OT
Vermont 4, Merrimack 2
Bentley 4, Canisius 3, OT
Providence 6, Boston U. 3
Cornell 6, Brown 1
Harvard 6, St. Lawrence 2
Quinnipiac 7, Union (NY) 2
Penn St. 5, Notre Dame 3
Yale 5, Colgate 4, OT
Northeastern 2, Mass.-Lowell 0
Clarkson 4, Dartmouth 1
New Hampshire 1, Maine 1, 2OT
RPI 4, Princeton 1
UMass 3, Boston College 2
RIT 3, American International 0
MIDWEST
W. Michigan 5, Omaha 4, OT
Ohio St. 4, Wisconsin 1
Michigan 3, Minnesota 2, OT
Ferris St. 3, Lake Superior St. 2, OT
Augustana Vikings 5, Michigan Tech 1
Minn. Duluth 3, Arizona St. 2, OT
Alaska-Fairbanks 2, Lindenwood (Mo.) 1, OT
FAR WEST
Denver 4, North Dakota 0
Colorado College 6, Miami (Ohio) 1
Army 2, Air Force 1
