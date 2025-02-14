Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST LIU Post 6, Alaska-Anchorage 1 Holy Cross 7, Mercyhurst 3 Robert Morris 4, Niagara 3, OT Vermont 4, Merrimack…

EAST

LIU Post 6, Alaska-Anchorage 1

Holy Cross 7, Mercyhurst 3

Robert Morris 4, Niagara 3, OT

Vermont 4, Merrimack 2

Bentley 4, Canisius 3, OT

Providence 6, Boston U. 3

Cornell 6, Brown 1

Harvard 6, St. Lawrence 2

Quinnipiac 7, Union (NY) 2

Penn St. 5, Notre Dame 3

Yale 5, Colgate 4, OT

Northeastern 2, Mass.-Lowell 0

Clarkson 4, Dartmouth 1

New Hampshire 1, Maine 1, 2OT

RPI 4, Princeton 1

UMass 3, Boston College 2

RIT 3, American International 0

MIDWEST

W. Michigan 5, Omaha 4, OT

Ohio St. 4, Wisconsin 1

Michigan 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Ferris St. 3, Lake Superior St. 2, OT

Augustana Vikings 5, Michigan Tech 1

Minn. Duluth 3, Arizona St. 2, OT

Alaska-Fairbanks 2, Lindenwood (Mo.) 1, OT

FAR WEST

Denver 4, North Dakota 0

Colorado College 6, Miami (Ohio) 1

Army 2, Air Force 1

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.