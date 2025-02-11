French handball player Jemima Kabeya dies suddenly, aged 21

PARIS (AP) — Jemima Kabeya, the goalkeeper for French handball club Plan-de-Cuques, has died suddenly at the age of 21,…

PARIS (AP) — Jemima Kabeya, the goalkeeper for French handball club Plan-de-Cuques, has died suddenly at the age of 21, her team said on Tuesday.

Kabeya had represented France in the junior categories. The team did not disclose the cause of death.

“She was a goalkeeper of great talent and an exemplary teammate, but Jemima was above all a radiant, sunny young woman of immense kindness,” the club said. “Her smile and her commitment will leave an indelible memory in our hearts and in the history of Handball Plan-de-Cuques.”

According to the international handball federation, Kabeya had played at Plan-de-Cuques since 2022, extending her contract for two years in 2024. She was one of the top goalkeepers in the French league this season, with a 35.6% saving efficiency and 78 saves.

“The IHF president, Dr Hassan Moustafa, would like to extend condolences to the family, friends, teammates, and all those who were touched by Jemima’s presence,” the IHF said. “The loss of such a bright and vibrant young life is a tragedy beyond words.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.