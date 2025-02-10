‘Freedom’: Sancho’s reply to Rashford suggests lingering Man United resentment

LONDON (AP) — A brief post on social media suggests Jadon Sancho still has some beef with Manchester United. Sancho…

LONDON (AP) — A brief post on social media suggests Jadon Sancho still has some beef with Manchester United.

Sancho ended a troubled spell at United by joining Chelsea on loan in August and he has seen a former teammate, Marcus Rashford, also leave Old Trafford in unhappy circumstances.

Rashford recently joined Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season and after making his debut off the bench in a 2-1 win over Tottenham in the FA Cup on Sunday, he wrote on Instagram: “Thank you for the warm welcome. Great team performance.”

Sancho was one of the many to reply to his fellow England international, simply writing “Freedom” along with praying and raised hands emojis.

Sancho is in theory still a United player, though his move to Chelsea included an obligation for the London club to buy him at the end of the season for 25 million pounds (about $33 million).

