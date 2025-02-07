France returns, Australia starts favorite for Sydney leg of SailGP

SYDNEY (AP) — The French team will return to action for the first time this year to ensure a full…

SYDNEY (AP) — The French team will return to action for the first time this year to ensure a full fleet of 12 boats takes part in the Sydney leg of the SailGP series on Saturday and Sunday.

France missed the first two legs of the series in Dubai in November and Auckland in January because of equipment problems and will compete in Sydney with a new F50 catamaran.

French driver Quentin Delapierre told a news conference at the Sydney Opera House Friday “it’s great to be back”.

“Watching the racing from outside in Dubai and Auckland was also very interesting,” Delapierre said. “I never had the chance to do that before so I spent a lot of time in the coaching box with our two coaches.

“I thought the show in Auckland was awesome. It was great racing so I can’t wait to be back on the water.”

Winds of around 30 knots are forecast for Sunday which could produce a repeat of the thrilling racing in Auckland in which most teams were sailing on the edge of control.

“We just love Sydney,” Delapierre said. “I don’t think it’s only us, I think it’s all the other teams.

“Sydney is iconic. It’s always great racing, good wind around Shark Island. It’s something special.”

Australian team favored at home

Australia are seen as the team to beat in Sydney after winning their home event last year and winning in Auckland last month. Their strongest challenge this weekend may come from New Zealand which struggled in its home event because of technical issues, a much-improved Italy team and series leaders Great Britain.

More than 25,000 fans packed the bleachers at the Auckland event and many thousands more watched the racing from the water, showing the growth in popularity of the SailGP series.

“We felt very welcome over in New Zealand and we were able to put it all together,” Australian driver Tom Slingsby said. “But we know Pete (Burling) and the Kiwis are going to come for our title here.

“It was very tough conditions (in Auckland). We’re one of the most experienced teams in SailGP if not the most and we really had a hard time controlling the boat, keeping the boat in the water and not flying out and crashing too much which we did a lot.”

The Auckland event saw the first use of the new T-foils which replace the former L-foils and are designed to make boats faster, more stable and easier to handle. Most teams are still coming to grips with the new technology.

‘Awesome’ sailing weather forecast

Australian strategist Natasha Bryant said her team is looking forward to similar conditions in Sydney to Auckland with a strong southerly on Sunday.

“I think we’re really looking forward to it as a team,” Bryant said. “We really thrive in the big seas and the really hectic conditions.

“To get around the course in one piece is the goal. The forecast looks awesome for this weekend.”

SailGP involves 12 teams sailing identical 50-foot foiling catamarans. The foils allow the boats to rise up and “fly” across the water. After a series of fleet races the top three teams contest the final at each event.

After Sydney, the series moves on to Los Angeles in March.

