Former Brazil defender turned manager Cris causes uproar with misogynistic comments during pep talk

CHATEAUROUX, France (AP) — Former Brazil center back Cris, now the manager of third-tier French club La Berrichonne de Châteauroux, has offered apologies for the misogynistic comments he made in front of his players during a pep talk last week.

The club said on Wednesday it regrets the words used by Cris “in a private location” but supported the coach because “his words do not reflect Cris’ human and professional values.”

Last-place Châteauroux travelled to Quevilly-Rouen on Friday and secured an important 2-1 win. The club later posted on social networks a video of Cris’ pre-match talk that went viral.

The former Lyon defender, who earned 17 caps with Brazil during his playing career, can be seen in the locker room as he tries to motivate his players by comparing them to men on a night out aiming to have sex with women.

“When you go to a club, you meet a girl, you look at her and you want to (expletive) her,” he said. “That’s the way it is today. We need to look at them in the face to (expletive) them.”

Cris went on to use more expletives and clichés linked to masculine virility to urge his players to be up to the task.

The club said that Cris offered apologies for his “clumsy” words and published a statement from the coach.

“I recognize that my comments were inappropriate,” he said. “My intention was to motivate my players, but I realize that the language used was inappropriate and does not reflect the values of respect that I uphold.”

The club added it finds “unfortunate” that the video posted by its communications department was not more carefully considered and apologized for the reaction it caused.

“However, Cris has always shown great respect for the club, its players and supporters,” Châteauroux said. “La Berrichonne de Châteauroux and its chairman Benjamin Gufflet would like to reiterate their commitment to respect for all, and women in particular.”

