Flyhalf Jalibert returns for France against England after walking out on squad in November

PARIS (AP) — Incoming flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert has been forgiven by France while out-going flyhalf Romain Ntamack has apologized for his red-card tackle.

Jalibert will start for France against England at Twickenham on Saturday in the Six Nations, in his first test appearance since he grabbed headlines and disappointed coach Fabien Galthié when he left the squad in mid-November because he wasn’t picked for the match against New Zealand.

He replaced the suspended Ntamack on Thursday and wins his 35th test cap alongside star scrumhalf Antoine Dupont.

Ntamack was red-carded in the 43-0 win against Wales last Friday after he shoulder-charged the head of opposite Ben Thomas. A three-game suspension on Wednesday prevents Ntamack from facing only England in the Six Nations.

“After Romain Ntamatck’s red card, we immediately started working with the staff and that evening Matthieu Jalibert was in the number one position,” Galthié said. “Matthieu has more than 30 caps and significant experience in the French team.”

Ntamack was remorseful in a social media post.

“I would like to apologize to everyone for this gesture, which while unintentional was dangerous,” Ntamack wrote on Instagram. “I am committed to setting a good example and will learn from it.”

When Jalibert missed out in France’s 6-2 bench against New Zealand, he refused to stay with the team and wanted to return to his club. Galthié told RMC last month that he let Jalibert leave but they talked through the issue and the coach reassured his 2023 World Cup flyhalf that he was an important member of the squad.

“Did he express his opinion? Yes, but it is not a problem,” Galthié told RMC. “I prefer players who talk, rather than those who spend their time looking at you in a strange way without saying anything.”

Galthié expanded on that Thursday, explaining how he was keen to avoid an environment of conflict in the squad.

“You should not create a power struggle and lose a player with such potential. The power struggle should only be with our opponents,” Galthié said. “Matthieu’s example is an example of life, of a high-level player who goes through great moments and other difficult ones, psychological and physical.”

The only other change by France was the return also of star winger Damian Penaud after shaking off a toe injury. He takes the place of Théo Attissogbe and will look to add to his tally of 36 international tries. He is two tries behind record-holder Serge Blanco.

It will be Penaud’s first appearance for Les Tricolores since the 33-31 win against England in the Six Nations last year. He missed the autumn series due to a lung infection.

“He is a finisher but he is also a good defender. He knows how to position himself without the ball, he knows our system well. He has always been good, often very good,” Galthié said. “Time passes and it has been more than a year since he last played. He must be hungry, very hungry.” ___

