Felix Jones back among Springboks staff to the Rugby World Cup after brief England spell

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Felix Jones is back in South Africa’s coaching team to help the Springboks’ quest for a third…

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Felix Jones is back in South Africa’s coaching team to help the Springboks’ quest for a third straight Rugby World Cup title.

The defense coach’s return to the Boks’ set-up was announced on Thursday after a brief spell with England, where he moved to be closer to his family.

Jones resigned last August after seven months with England, reportedly “unhappy with the unstable working environment.” He didn’t work with England again but his contract wasn’t terminated until December.

Now Jones is reunited with Boks coach Rassie Erasmus and has taken up the position of assistant coach for the team he helped to win the 2019 and 2023 World Cups.

Jones will start his latest stint with South Africa on Saturday, with SA Rugby saying his appointment concludes after the Rugby World Cup in Australia in 2027.

Erasmus said he wanted to see Jones “pick up where he left off in 2023.”

“He was a vital cog in the coaching team from 2019 to 2023, and his experience, professionalism, and excellent work ethic will make him a great addition to the fantastic coaching team we built from the beginning of 2024,” Erasmus said.

“After spending some time in England,” Erasmus added, “his experience of working in the U.K. and studying the opposition teams in the Six Nations and other international tournaments will add immense value in assisting us to adapt and improve as we cast an eye on a tough international season ahead.”

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.